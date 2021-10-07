“The Walking Dead”: First Pictures Of Its New Spin-Off

A universe that began with a series that is already arriving for its tenth season is increasingly expanding. Because as we have the MCU with its heroes and villains that do not stop growing. As well as we also have the DC Multiverse.

So there is a third title that is demonstrating that it is capable of growing and growing without limits without getting off the same stage. That is The Walking Dead Series. It is the post-apocalyptic universe based on the graphic novel by Robert Kirkman. Despite having put an end to written history on television, it is more in the wind than ever.

A few months ago there was confirmation that the universe was going to have a second spin-off. “It will focus on the first generation that did grow during the apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, they will be changed forever. Grown and grounded in their identities, both good and bad”.

And now, finally, thanks to some first images. So we can get an idea of ​​where the shots of this new story of teenage hormones go that will start 10 years after the zombie apocalypse. It is popular with a group of young people that have grown up in the world of zombies but without making contact with them.

We know that Matt Negrete, a veteran writer of the stories in The Walking Dead is in charge of the script. As a confirmed cast, you can also talk about Nico Tortorella, Aliyah Royale, Annet Mahendru, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, and Joe Holt.

This spin-off will join the rest of his teammates at some point in 2020. That is the mother series whose journey has no planned end. Fear the Walking Dead is a series that will continue in its sixth season which is already confirmed. So the film is left alone from Rick Grimes. Surely something else also comes along the way.

