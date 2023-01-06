Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Ant-Man and the Wasp: The release of Quantumania is getting closer and closer. Now that it’s 2023, the next movie in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) won’t be out until just over a month from now.

The next part of a Multiverse Saga is expected to start with a bang with the initial Marvel Phase 5 project. Marvel Phase 4 was indeed a mixed blessing, but everything we’ve learned and heard regarding Ant-Man 3 gives us hope that Marvel’s troubles might be over.

How so? To find out, you’ll have to scroll down. How could you not? Below, you’ll find all the important information regarding Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, such as its release date, trailer, full cast list, details about the story, and more.

It was supposed to come out in delayed 2022, but the date has been moved because of problems with The Marvels. Variety says that Ant-Man 3 is just further along in the production process than The Marvels. This is why it’s coming out before The Marvels. Quantum Mania’s release hasn’t been slowed down by Marvel’s movie shuffle because of problems with making its Blade reboot, so it’s full speed ahead for the movie’s release.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: The first trailer for Quantum Mania came out in October 2022. It showed a lot of exciting scenes from the movie. The most important is Kang this same Conqueror’s first appearance. He needs Ant-help Man with a job that Ant-Man is well-suited for.

Kang’s arrival is not the only interesting thing that happens. We also saw Bill Murray’s Krylar (more about him in a minute), Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang (in Helen’s superhero costume, no less), as well as the Quantum Realm itself. We only saw a little bit of this realm in Ant-Man as well as the Wasp in 2018, but since Quantumania is mostly set there, we’ll be seeing more of it soon.

The teaser is different from the one seen at the San Diego Comic-Con and D23 Expo 2022, which is interesting. In that trailer, fans saw MODOK, another bad guy, and learned that Kang killed an Ant-Man in another universe. Maybe Marvel thought that those parts were too much of a spoiler to put in the public trailer.

At Brazil Comic-Con 2022, Marvel also showed the trailer for The Legacy of Ant-Man, which has some new Quantum Man footage. On the other hand, a new trailer could come out on January 9, and the first look at Quantumania will be shown during National Championship (thanks to Twitter user Acey for the tip). Stay tuned to TechRadar for more information as we get it.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Release Date

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will come out on February 17, 2023. It was supposed to come out on July 28, 2023, but the sequel to Captain Marvel, The Marvels, moved to that date. People in the UK might want to free up that whole week. If Marvel movies are anything to go by, Ant-Man 3 will be out from across the pond a few days early.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: The release of Quantum Mania is also the start of Marvel Phase 5. The next Stage inside the MCU is indeed the middle part of what is now called “The Multiverse Saga.” Thunderbolts end Phase 5 a year later, and Fantastic Four starts Phase 6 in Nov 2024.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Cast

The title of the movie makes it clear that Ant-Man and Wasp will be back. Paul Rudd is starting to play Scott Lang again for the fifth time, and Evangeline Lilly is playing Hope van Dyne again. The last time we saw her, was in Avengers: Endgame.

The rest of the cast has been set in stone. Michael Douglas will play Hank Pym again, Michelle Pfeiffer will be home as Janet van Dyne, as well as Scott Lang’s daughter, Cassie Lang, will be played by a newcomer, Kathryn Newton. Cassie’s role has changed since she was last seen in Avengers: Endgame. Emma Fuhrmann had played her in the past.

Kang the Conqueror is going to be Marvel’s next big bad guy, and Jonathan Majors has been set to play him. In the last episode of Loki’s first season, a version of Kang called “He Who Remains” was shown. The character gave a hint that Kang will indeed show up in different forms in the future.

We don’t know what kind of Kang will show up in Quantumania, but our heroes can be sure it won’t be good news. Also, now the next Avengers film is titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but what happens in Ant-Man 3 will likely have a lot to do with what happens in that movie.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has Bill Murray in a role that hasn’t been revealed. This is one of the strangest casting choices Marvel has ever made. He is the leader of a city in the Quantum Realm, according to the Quantumania Comic-Con trailer, and he seems to have had some kind of history with Janet.

William Jackson Harper, who played Michael on “The Good Place,” has finally been cast in a secret role. Fans still think he’s Reed Richards, even though he hasn’t played him yet.

The Marvel villain MODOK was also seen in the Comic-Con trailer. MODOK is a “Mechanized Organism Designed For only Killing,” in case you were wondering. It’s not clear yet who will play the big-headed bad guy, but there has been talking online that Corey Stoll, who played Yellowjacket in Ant-Man, will play MODOK. We got our 1st look just at the villain’s metal look from new Marvel merchandise.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Plot

The trailer for the movie does its best to keep the majority of the plot a secret, which is good because the story is likely to have big effects. Earlier this year, at San Diego Comic-Con, Rudd gave some hints about the movie. He talked about how Scott’s life has changed now that he’s famous for helping the Avengers.

He sometimes wrote a book titled “Casual Out at the Little Guy.” In it, he talks about his role with in events of “Endgame,” just like he supposedly does in a podcast that the Disney+ show “Ms. Marvel” mentioned.

The SDCC exclusive sizzle reel footage from the movie showed that Scott’s new priorities and way of thinking could be a source of conflict with his family, especially with his daughter Cassie.

In interviews with the cast, they also said that the relationship between Scott and Cassie will be a big part of the story, especially now that Cassie is older and Scott has been missing for five years. When the whole Lang-Van Dyne family has been pulled into Quantum Realm, Scott must do everything he can to keep them safe and also get home, especially since the bad guy Kang will still be around after this movie.

From the Comic-Con teaser and the first official trailer, we know Cassie Lang’s lost inside the mini Quantum Realm, and it’s higher than or equal to the Ant-Farm to find her. They run into Bill Murray and, even scarier, Kang and MODOK along the way.

We don’t know why Kang poked into the Quantum Realm, but it fits with Marvel’s new plan to skip Avengers movies in balance in favor of smaller crossover movies that aren’t any less epic. Kevin Feige told MTV News, “So many of our movies right now, much like Multiverse of Madness and what you’re right to experience in Quantumania, seem to be big team-up movies that introduce big parts of a mythology.”

Reed said this about the idea of Ant-Man vs. Kang: “We as well knew that humans wanted our heroes to face an opponent who was very, very strong. I grew up reading comics, so I knew Kang the Conqueror, who is one of the biggest bad guys in comics. Being able to pit our champions against Kang this same Conqueror was a big deal for us.”

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Trailer

That the very first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania came out on October 24. You can watch it below:

New characters in the MCU are shown in the trailer. Bill Murray, Jonathan Majors (now playing Kang this same Conqueror), and Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang. Compared to the first two Ant-Man movies, Quantum Man seems to be a much bigger part of the MCU as a whole. Even though the trailer has the humor as well as the tone that MCU fans have come to expect, it also has a much darker and more sinister storyline.

The movie also seems to be leaning much more into the science fiction genre by introducing new creatures as well as characters to the universe. At CCXP 2022, more footage was shown that showed how powerful Kang was. Kang’s statement that he knows how Scott’s reality will play out noises eerily similar to what He Who Remains (a version of Kang) said to Sylvie and Loki at the end of Loki Season 1 when he told them that he knew how Scott’s life would turn out.