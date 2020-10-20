the top 3 of the best characters from the Karate Kid sequel series

One of the most followed products during 2020 was undoubtedly Cobra Kai, able to receive widely positive reviews from audiences and critics, and presenting itself as one of the most interesting series of recent months. Cobra Kai has long remained one of the most watched series on Netflix, and fans can’t wait to see the new episodes.

With the release date of the third season of Cobra Kai already announced by Netflix, we just have to wait a few more months to find out what the future of the series holds. In the meantime, we’re here today to talk to you about who, in our opinion, are the three best characters on the show. We remind you that this is our ranking.

One of the most interesting characters in the whole series is undoubtedly Demitri (Gianni Decenzo). Introduced as a trendy character nerd and an outcast, tries in vain to learn karate according to the school Cobra Kai, but, incompatible with that type of teaching, he decides to join the Miyagi-Do, where he will learn to find his way, and will even be able to stand up to a bully like Eli “Falco” Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand). Not the strongest of the characters, he is certainly one of the most sincere and consistent, and his growth was one of the best things of the second season. We can’t wait to see what he will be able to do again.

It would be difficult not to put Miguel Diaz in a ranking of the best (Xolo Maridueña). If we are shown early in Season 1 as the Nice Guy determined to make himself heard about bullies, he begins to develop a dark side. Thanks to Johnny’s teachings, however, Miguel tries to get back on track, and we loved his path. Hopefully the future, as well as getting him picked up by the shocking finale of Cobra Kai’s second season, can help him find his way.

The best character ever, however, is Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and there is little doubt about this. A failed man with few prospects at the beginning of the first season, he finds the strength to change his life and to become a better person than he was as a young man, learning to forget the teachings of his teacher John Kreese (Martin Kove) and trying to give the best of himself to change the lives of the guys in his dojo. We hope that in the coming seasons he will have more luck, even in love.

What are your favorite characters of Cobra Kai? Let us know in the comments space!