GAME OF THRONES: NATHALIE EMMANUEL ADMITS THAT THERE SHOULD HAVE BEEN MORE DIVERSITY

Nathalie Emmanuel who played Missandei in Game of Thrones admitted the fact. The criticism of the show about the way in which the theme of diversity was treated is ” right “. So she hopes that in the future there will be a greater representation of minorities.

As reported by the Evening Standard, Emmanuel stated that Got ” could have done more ” in this respect. The actress, in fact, is among the few people of her color to be part of the main cast.

On the other hand, however, she also wanted to defend the showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss. As they gave her character a more central role than the starting material.

” They gave great stories and scenes to play to the colored characters they had available,” said Emmanuel. ” In books, my character is not in the foreground “.

Kim Kardashian’s Waist Trainers Have Harmful Side Effects

The actress appreciated the space reserved for the history of Jacob Anderson and confessed.”I felt really supported and taken into consideration”.

Her lines with criticism are mainly due to the hope of being able to witness changes in the future. “I hope that these criticisms will be heard in the upcoming shows of such magnitude “.

Game of Thrones was among the protagonists of the 2019 Emmys, where the cast received a standing ovation. Net of a final season that attracted the ire of so many fans. Meanwhile, George Martin is keen to point out that the eighth season was not entirely faithful to his material.

“Superdetective in Hollywood 4”: Eddie Murphy’s New Project Confirms The Return Of Axel Foley