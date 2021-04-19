The iPad Air (2020) is a bargain on Amazon for 584.10 euros: Apple’s new tablet (almost) without borders and Touch ID to its minimum

One of the great attractions of Apple’s professional tablets since 2018 was their design. Many users preferred them for having smaller edges and more stylized lines compared to previous generations. With the launch of iPad Air (2020), it is no longer necessary to go to the highest range to enjoy this, and it is on sale on Amazon at 649 euros 584,10 euros.

Buy iPad Air (2020) at the best price

With a recommended retail price of 649 euros for the version with base configuration of Wi-Fi connection and 64 GB of storage, on Amazon it can be obtained at its historical minimum price of 584.10 euros, which is a discount of 64.90 euros and its lowest price to date on the platform.





Apple iPad Air (10.9-Inch, 4th Generation Wi-Fi 64GB) – Sky Blue (2020)

Announced in September 2020 and put on sale at the end of October of the same year, the fourth generation of the iPad Air totally breaks with the design of the previous models and is closer to its sisters aimed at the professional field. With an approximate weight of 458 grams, it has a 10.9 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with a resolution of 1,640 x 2,360 pixels and True Tone technology.

Inside it houses the procesador Apple A14 Bionic con Neural Engine, a six-core chip that this time is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM. The combination offers good performance to move with ease the iPadOS 14 operating system, a version adapted from iOS for this class of devices with exclusive features.

It has two cameras: the main (rear) 12 MP capable of recording video in 4K @ 60fps, and the 7 MP front panel for video calls. Despite its borderless design, it does not have Face ID facial recognition, but a Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the lock button, since it does not have a physical home button either.

It can be connected to Wi-Fi 6 networks, Bluetooth 5.0, and with its USB-C connector it is possible to add more peripherals such as hard drives or microphones easily. Its 7,606 mAh battery offers a range of up to 10 hours consuming multimedia content. If you are an artist or student, you can use the Apple Pencil 2 and Magic Keyboard with Trackpad.

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

In Xataka Selección we publish the best offers in technology, computers and electronics from the main internet businesses. Prices and availability may vary after publication.