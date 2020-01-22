The interview with Iñaki Williams in 'El Larguero', nominated for the 2019 Panenka Awards

The 'Panenka Magazine' has published on Tuesday January 21 the nominees of 2019 to the different journalistic awards That football magazine has been delivering for six years.

Among the nominees to the category 'Journalistic piece of the year' is the interview with Iñaki Williams that Manu Carreño did in 'El Larguero' on September 10.

In that interview, the Athletic Club player from Bilbao not only talked about football and the Bilbao season, he also took out his most personal side telling how difficult it was for his family to be able to reach Spain from Africa and how grateful he is to his parents for all this.

"My parents had a thousand battles. When one has lacked everything in life you value more what you have and go for more (…) My mother started crying this summer, on vacation to the desert, because it reminded her of what she suffered when she was young. That removes your stomach, "he said in the talk with Carreño.