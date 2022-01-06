I See What You Did There:

But seriously, there’s more to life than work. Many people would say that work is only a part of life and not the most crucial part. Other things are far more critical, such as family, friends, and personal interests.

I see what you did there meme:

If you’re not familiar with the “I see what you did there” meme, it involves someone making a clever observation or pun and another person responding with an image of Keanu Reeves from the movie The Matrix with the phrase “I see what you did there.”

The meme is often used to convey that the first person appreciates the cleverness of the pun or observation, and the second person acknowledges that they are aware of the meme.

I see what you did there origin:

The “I see what you did there” meme originated on the website 4chan, which was used to respond to clever observations and puns. The phrase “I see what you did there” was first used in an episode of South Park.

But this isn’t always the case. Other things in life are far more critical than work, such as family, friends, and personal interests.

The phrase became famous after being used in a scene from an episode of How I Met Your Mother, titled “Okay Awesome.” In this scene, Ted uses the phrase while speaking to his daughter’s kindergarten teacher.