Batman: Fans choose the name of Nightwing’s new helper

The DC Infinite Frontier event continues to engage fans in a variety of ways, including giving them the ability to decide on the name of a character who will accompany their partner. Batman. Let’s go into more detail.

These days, thanks to the Round Robin event, fans have the opportunity to choose a story to publish among some proposals presented by the publisher. This is just one of the examples that show the active participation of readers with the latest DC Comics releases and which can have an effective influence on superhero stories.

Among the latest decisions made by fans is the name of a character presented in the pages of Nightwing. It is the new partner of Batman’s pupil, or a puppy saved by the hero protagonist himself.

The engagement of the readers took place via Twitter where the writer Tom Taylor asked them to help him give a nickname for the dog who still lacked it. Among several names, such as Shadow, Hope and Blue, the winner, announced in the post at the bottom of the news, was Haley.

This event is a part of the new author’s project intent on bringing to the fore a hero he loved but who in the past had to kill several times within his stories. And what do you think of the Nightwing series? And of this initiative that involved the fans? Write it to us in the comments.

Finally, for those interested here is the first meeting between Batman’s partner and his soul mate.