What Does It Stand For:

1.) grand theft auto (the series name)

2.) ghost town (an album by the band blink-182)

3.) good times (a song by blink-182 and tom de longe, and a character in an anime called “full metal alchemist: brotherhood”)

4.) got to go (a phrase said when you want to leave or need to go pee)

5.) gigaton/gigaton (a quantity equal to 1 billion tons; often used as a unit of energy such as nuclear bombs. For example, each nuke is 4.2 megatons of energy, which equals 14 gt or 14 gigatons).

6.) general technical vernacular (a phrase that is difficult to define)

7.) graphics tablet (a computer input device that allows one to draw on the screen)

8.) guitar tuning (a way of adjusting the tension on the strings of a guitar to make the instrument sound in tune)

9.) ground truth (information that is verified by direct observation, as contrasted with information obtained secondhand or from a theoretical source)

10.) grand tour (a type of race where cyclists compete in a series of stages, usually taking place in different countries)

What does GT stand for in science:

1. Generator terminal:

in a wye-delta connection of transformers, the side where the three windings meet is GT. The GT side voltage and current are always in-phase or 120 degrees out of phase concerning line voltage and current.

2. Gear train:

several gears that operate together for performing a particular task is called a gear train.

3. Ground terminal:

a device that acts as an electrical conductor with a low resistance to earth is called a ground terminal/earth terminal/electrical earth terminal.

4. Galvanometer transformer:

the coil around the compass needle inside a galvanometer used to deflect the pointer in response to an electric current is called a galvanometer transformer.

What does GT stand for in weight:

1. Gross ton:

a unit of weight equal to 2,000 pounds (907.185 kilograms) is called a gross ton.

2. Gross tare weight:

the weight of the equipment and its container, including the actual load and any random attachments, is called the gross tare weight.

3. Gross vehicle weight rating:

The maximum allowable loaded weight of a vehicle or combination of vehicles is called gross vehicle weight rating.

4. total:

The total of all weights shown on a weigh bill or weight ticket is called total.

5. Gross train weight:

the total weight of a train is called gross train weight.

6. Gross axle weight rating:

the maximum weight placed on an axle is called a gross axle weight rating.

7. Gross load:

the total weight of the article, package, or shipment transported is called gross load.

8. Gross weight:

the combined weight of a vehicle and its cargo is called the gross weight.

9. Gross meter:

a unit of volume equal to 1 cubic meter is called a gross meter.

10. Gross tonnage:

the measurement of the internal capacity of a ship and expressed in terms of metric tons is called gross tonnage.

What does GT stand for in measurement:

1. gauge:

a measuring instrument used to determine the linear dimensions of an object is called a gauge.

2. Ground line:

the vertical line in a plan or elevation that represents the proper surface of the ground is called a ground line.

3. Grade:

the slope or inclination of a surface, measured in terms of reason, is called grade.

4. Gridline:

Gridline is called gridline, horizontal and vertical lines that form a network used as a guide for drawing or plotting.

5. Gage block:

a precision block with two parallel flat surfaces used to test the accuracy of machinists’ tools is called a gage block.

6. Graticule:

a network of lines on the surface, bounding the area to be measured, is called a graticule.

7. Groove bottom container:

a container with a recessed base with almost equal measurements along opposite sides and makes allowance for waves or bulges in the bottom of cargo tanks is called a groove bottom container.

8. Gradation curve:

curves associated with classifying particles showing the percentage passing through any standard mesh size are called a gradation curve.

9. Gauge glass:

thin-walled glassware filled to indicate its proper capacity using free space within it rather than by submerging its lower edge below liquid level is called gauge glass.

10. graticule line: the network of lines on the surface bounding the area to be measured called a graticule line.