The Great Season 3: Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, and Everything You Need to Know

The Great has charmed viewers on Hulu with its excellent humour, charming The Great ensemble, incredible chemistry in between two stars following two seasons and some general silliness. One of the top series on Hulu, this programme has now gone on to get nominations for Primetime Emmy Awards and many other outstanding honours.

One can only speculate on what to anticipate from The Great Season 3 after such a long wait as Season 2 was just published in 2021. Do not worry, dear readers; we have a few brief details regarding the new season that you may just want to hear before we see whatever antics the Empress gets up to next.

The Great Season 3

The Great is a historical and satirical dark comedy-drama streaming tv show that Tony McNamara created. The series’ sponsor, Hulu, branded it as “anti-historical” and loosely based on Catherine the Great’s ascent to power as Empress of All Russia.

Along with Elle Fanning, Marian Macgowan, Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff, Andrew Spaulding, Josh Kesselman, Ron West, and Matt Shakman, McNamara also acted as the show’s executive producer. The first season of the show debuted on May 15, 2020, and the second season followed on November 19, 2021. A third season of the show was then ordered in January 2022.

The Great is packed with compelling drama, from double-crossing and court tension to outright civil war in the golden palace. It goes without saying that fans are keen to see what will happen in the drama series’ next episode.

Season 3 of The Great has fortunately already been announced. That’s right, it’s time to don your powdered wigs because Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning will be appearing as Peter III and Catherine, respectively.

What Is The Great About?

In the climax of the previous season, murder, heartache, and tight relationships all reached their zenith. In a dramatic conclusion, Catherine’s diplomatic manoeuvres result in her assassinating the Sultan of the Ottoman Empire and placing herself under strong pressure to murder her deposed husband, Peter.

The season 3 storyline is not yet revealed, however. We have no idea what our beloved monarch could be up to in the expectations of the cliffhanger nature of season 2’s conclusion and the comments made by the actors and crew.

The Great Season 3: Cast

The fact that all of the major members of the king’s court will be back for The Great season 3 won’t come as a surprise to anybody. Elle Fanning, who plays the titular Queen Catherine, will surely return. Her negligent husband Peter will once again be played by Nicholas Hoult.

Since the majority of these individuals are still alive and, regardless of the fact that a few are incarcerated, are not banished, they will all be back with the main pair. At least temporarily.

Jason Isaacs as Peter the Great, Peter’s father, may also make a cameo appearance as Catharine’s spouse attempts to change for the better and relinquish his claim to the kingdom.

The actors who portray Catherine and Peter III, respectively, Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, have formally announced that they will return to the series. Both of them seem to be enthusiastic about their new positions. Their son Paul will return in the season along with the theme.

We know that the series’ conclusion saw the queen learn that her husband had sex with the mother, but the second season’s many twists and turns eventually leave viewers wondering.

The Great Season 3: Plot

In the first season, a number of primarily real-life incidents are used to tell the narrative of Russian rulers Catherine and Peter. An opportunity is provided to Catherine, an outsider living in a tiny village, to marry Peter, the future Tsar, in order to settle disputes after she becomes the queen.

The second season of the pure farce, which has no foundation in reality, ends with the death of Catherine’s mother and the revelation of a number of terrible realities. Everything is delivered with the drama and top-notch comedy of the eighteenth century.

As Season 3 continues where Season 2 left off, fans will be on edge of their seats and full of questions.

The season’s main cast will include Sacha Dhawan, Douglas Hodge, Nicholas Hoult, Gillian Anderson, Jason Isaacs, Pheobe Fox, Belinda Bromilow, Charity Wakefield, Gwilym Lee, and Elle Fanning.

We saw a lot of murder, heartbreak, and challenging relationships come to a head towards the conclusion of season 2. In a stunning conclusion, Catherine’s diplomatic strategies result in her assassinating the Ottoman Empire’s Sultan and placing her under intense pressure to assassinate her deposed husband, Peter.

Peter too found himself in a tricky predicament as the struggle for the throne continued. The sly ex-royal of Sweden described how he must murder Catherine in order to live happily, forcing the imprisoned monarch to decide between his life and his heart in front of his close friends.

So it seems that the husband and wife team is engaged in a new civil war of sorts. It’s all quite hot, however, since this time they both have committed emotions and sentiments in one another.

In the season 2 finale, Catherine made the decision to establish her reign once and for all by shooting Peter in the back. It turns out, however, that she murdered a doppelganger rather than her own spouse (oops). Peter came out to console her when he saw her feeling guilty, but they both found themselves in the terrible position of realising that, despite loving one another, they both wanted to murder one another.

Where Can I Watch Season Three of The Great?

The third season of The Great is expected to premiere on the US streaming platform Hulu, much like the previous two. Season 3 of The Great will be streamable in the UK on Starzplay, which is accessible via Prime Video.

The Great Season 3: Episodes

The third season of The Great, which will include 10 episodes, will return to Hulu in January 2022, based on the official extension announcement that was made back in January 2022. It’s not very shocking to learn that season 3 will likewise feature 10 episodes since this would maintain the norm for the programme during its previous two seasons, which have each had ten.

It was almost difficult to keep up with The Great Season 2’s finale and all of the drama that took place in only ten episodes, so I can only speculate as to what will happen to these magnificent regal, Russian people moving forward.

The Great Season 3 Release Date

Season 3 of The Great has not yet been released as of January 2023. The Great’s third season is already in production, which would be fantastic news. After the programme was revived, Hulu said that the following season will include 10 episodes in January 2022. Yay! A delighted tweet served as confirmation of the facts.

Season 2 of The Great didn’t arrive on our tiny screens until November 19, 2021, in part because to the Covid-19 epidemic, which delayed the release of season 1 until May 15, 2020. It makes sense that there won’t be as much of a gap between seasons 2 and 3 since that lockdowns aren’t any longer in effect (fingers crossed).

Assuming a realistic production timeline given that the epidemic is no longer seriously delaying production, season 3 of The Great will likely premiere at the earliest in late 2022. We’ll notify you as soon as we get more details.

Rating

I can reassure you that the series is fairly decent if you haven’t seen it before and are unsure about its calibre. IMDb gives the show a decent rating of 8.1/10, while Rotten Tomatoes gives the programme an audience rating of 86%.