Why #RestoreTheSnyderVerse Is Doomed To Fail Despite The Good Reception Of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

There was a time when it seemed impossible that we would never get to see what ended up being known by the title of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, but popular support caused Warner to end up changing his mind. Why weren’t those same fans now going to push for the studio to go ahead with the SnyderVerde if have you already achieved your goal this first time? Without a doubt that was how the movement was born #RestoreTheSnyderVerse

For now, everything follows the same path as it was with #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Fans wanting to see the film but Warner making it clear from the first moment that the studio has another plan for its DC superheroes despite the good reception of this new montage. However, the circumstances are very different and lead to think that this time the movement is doomed to fail.

For now, Warner has already announced that the canon within the DCEU is still the film version of ‘Justice League’, further clarifying that it also has no intention of releasing the Yesterday Cut of ‘Suicide Squad’. From the first moment he has made it clear that ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ is something punctual and does not intend to go forward there.

Snyder himself commented before the premiere of the film that the studio had not shown the slightest interest in continuing with his vision of this superhero universe, which undoubtedly led him to allow himself to detail what would have happened in the next two films. It is true that there are more details to be known, but no one who really still had any hope of making it happen would do that.

It would be much more expensive than ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

And the thing is that their plans may sound very interesting to a sector of the public, but making a movie like ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ from scratch is an extraordinarily expensive process. At the time it was commented that ‘Justice League’ had cost 300 million dollars, a real outrage of which it is true that part corresponds to the reshoots of Joss Whedon. At the time, there was talk of an additional 25 million for that, so Snyder’s vision would have gone until 275.

However, ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ had already cost 250 million dollars compared to 225 million in ‘The Man of Steel’. Everything was going to over and nothing suggests that Snyder had the slightest intention of hold back on spending for ‘Justice League 2’ and ‘Justice League 3’.

Against that, the additional $ 70 million it has supposedly cost to complete ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ seems like an almost insignificant expense. After all, most of his footage was already shot and paid for. What’s more, with this decision they gave a push to HBO Max, a platform for which Warner has even led to change its premiere policy during 2021.

Of course, Warner has already made it clear that its premiere films will be seen first exclusively in theaters in 2022, so this year it does not stop being an unusual move by the extraordinary circumstances of the world today. As unique as we have been able to see ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’.

Toxic fans and Snyder’s situation at Warner

To that must be added that some toxic movements of some followers of the #RestoreThe SnyderVerse movement such as the review bombing of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘what they do is damage the image of the same, to the point that giving in to his requests can be seen as little less than accepting blackmail to avoid a possible mass boycott. In addition, from Warner they have already commented that they do not think to tolerate this type of attitudes, since they want that “DC fandom be a place that feels safe and inclusive“.

Let’s not forget that Snyder himself said he accepted Warner’s decision not to make any more sequels before the premiere of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” Obviously he is not going to want to kill the hopes of his fans, but he also does not even have a project underway with Warner, so they will most likely just go their separate ways from now on.

Ben Affleck y Ray Fisher

To all this we must add the abandonment of Ben Affleck as Batman. Consider that the scene from ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ they share Jesse Eisenberg y Joe Manganiello It was initially intended as a forward for the film that Affleck himself was going to direct, which ultimately came to nothing.

It is true that Affleck will return on time as the bat man in ‘The Flash’, but everything indicates that it will be in a secondary role and to close his version of the character. Let us also remember how badly it happened in the filming of ‘Justice League’, so I don’t think the idea of ​​repeating the experience is particularly stimulating for you…

Another point against Warner considering something like that is his complicated professional relationship with the actor Ray Fisher after criticism made by the actor towards Whedon. Fisher has clarified that he would be willing to return in a possible ‘Justice League 2’, but then it has been impossible to reach an agreement to appear in ‘The Flash’ and the idea of ​​a Cyborg movie seems to have long been discarded .

Warner runs out of reasons

Considering all that has been said, I see no reason to trust the success of #RestoreTheSnyderVerseOn top of all that, we must remember that the previous DC movies directed by Zack Snyder were not the resounding box office successes that Warner expected.

For example, ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ grossed $ 873 million in 2016, a respectable figure, but meager compared to 1,153 in ‘Captain America: Civil War’ that same year. And even discreet compared to the 782 of ‘Deadpool’, a tape that had cost almost five times less …

And to all this we must add that it would complicate the plans that DC already has in place, and can even confuse many viewers no matter how much multiverse is getting going. Very expensive, very complicated on some fronts – let’s not forget either that a four-hour montage for cinemas would be totally unfeasible – and without the incentive to give HBO Max a boost.

Image | BossLogic