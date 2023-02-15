The Glory Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

If you enjoyed episode one of Glory, users likely got to ep eight and started to wonder where the vengeance went. After all, we had been waiting almost as long even though Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-Kyo) again for the former bully to get what she’s been promising for a long time: hell.

Then we ended up getting to the last episode, but there wasn’t much revenge yet. At this percentage, the vengeance will be served cold and then warmed back up, which could cause stomach problems in the future. That’s what you get.

But don’t worry, there are two parts! Netflix has already said that the show will be back, and over the next eight episodes, the net will get tighter around Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-Yeon) as well as her group of mean friends.

Even though there was a lot of buzz and excitement before its release date, The Glory Kdrama didn’t have a great first day because Netflix as well as its production house made mistakes and didn’t have a good plan.

But all the sadness will soon go away because the release date for The Glory Season 2 has been set and is coming up soon.

On January 18, News1 as well as Sports Today released full stories about when Season 2 of The Glory on Netflix would come out and what the first episode would be like.

Thru the reports, Netflix launched the first set of still-cut photographs from Season 2 of The Glory. This made viewers very excited about what to expect.

The Glory is a South Korean revenge drama coming soon to Netflix. It was authored by Kim Eun Sook, who also wrote Bloodline of the Sun.

In high school, Moon Dong Eun wanted to become an architect. But after her bullies beat her up badly, Moon Dong Eun has no choice but to quit school.

Years later, the bully got married, had a child, and now goes to the same primary school in which Moon Dong Eun now did work as the homeroom teacher.

Moon Don Eun has been planning to get back at her bullies and the other students who did nothing to stop them for years. Now, she is ready to act.

The Glory is indeed a Korean-language Netflix show series about a woman who was cracked by school violence and it has dedicated her life to the precise web of revenge. Other people get caught up in her plan.

The series was introduced with a lot of excitement because it was written by Kim Eun-sook, who has written many hits, and directed by An Gil-ho, who is a master of genre series. It also had a star-studded shadow led by Song Hye-Kyo.

The Glory Season 2 Release Date

The first half of the series came out on December 30, 2022. There were eight episodes in the first season. The show’s creators decided to make a second season after audiences seemed to like it. The second season will have the same amount of episodes as the first. It will come out on March 10, 2023.

The Glory Season 2 Cast

Since their story hasn’t been finished, it makes sense that the same actors play the same characters.

In other words:

Song Hye-kyo (Dong-eun)

Lim Ji-yeon (Yeon-jin)

Kim Hieora (Sa-ra)

Jung Sung-il (Do-yeong)

Cha Joo-young (Hye-jeong)

Lee Do-hyun (Jo Yeo-jeong)

Park Sung-hoon (Jeon Jae-jun)

And if Yeom Hye-Kang ran’s Hyeon-nam comes to an end, we will riot. The woman who was abused at home and then became a stealth detective is among ofavoritesose favorites, and she needs to be kept safe at all costs. She will be able to eat stew as well as eggs with her baby girl again at the dinner table.

Myeong-oh, the thug and drug dealer who worked for Kim Gun-woo, is dead, although that doesn’t mean we won’t see him again in folks. We really don’t know for sure who killed him.

The Glory Season 2 Trailer

The Glory Season 2 Plot

It’s not too much of a stretch to think that Dong-plan suns will work out, though there will probably be some issues that arise and, assumedly, some thinking about the existential cost of revenge.

We’ve known from the beginning, thanks to a very complicated series of flashbacks, that Dong-eun wants to make Helen’s bullies’ lives hell on Earth, and that her plan seems to be to turn the gang against itself. Death is too easy. The angel of vengeance wants them to go through what she went through.

First, there was Myeong-oh, whom Dong-eun used against his arrogant boss Jae-jun. He made Jae-jun steal DNA samples to prove that Jae-jun is the father of Yeon-daughter jin’s but not her husband Do-young. Myeong-oh was killed strangely, and it doesn’t look like Dong-eun did it, so we need to figure out who did it before the end credits roll.

Cabin staff Hye-Jeong came next. She agreed to meet Dong-needs suns in exchange for getting away from her anger. Do you think no one will bother her? We don’t. Dong-eun isn’t the type to forgive, even though Hye-Jeong was hurt by Yeon-jin in some of the same ways that Dong-run was.

Song Hye Kyo plays the vengeful main character, Moon Dong Eun, in The Glory. Dong Eun was a victim of terrible bullying at school. She gave up her fantasy to become an architect because of this terrible event. Even her parents and her teacher wouldn’t help her. With their money, Park Yeon Jin’s parents shut everyone up.

So, everyone was so mean to Dong Eun that he had no choice but to quit school. Park Yeon Jin, the person who did it, is now married and living a happy, successful life.

Based on these horrible stories of real-life bullying and violence in schools, Netflix’s The Glory Kdrama has shown the world how serious the problems are, particularly in South Korea.

In season 1 of The Glory Kdrama on Netflix, we learned that bullying can be very dangerous to your life. For the people who did it and the people who watched, it might just be a dark history they can forget as well as move on from. But for the people who were bullied, even though they did nothing wrong, it broke their hearts and ruined one‘s bright futures.

It’s not too much of a stretch to think that Dong-plan suns will work out, though there will probably be some bumps in the road and, presumably, some thinking about the existential cost of revenge.