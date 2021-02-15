Attack on Titan: After the end of the season.

After the fourth season of the animated adaptation of Attack on Titan, officially labeled “The Final Season,” will anything continue on the production line? While fans assure that things will not end in this sixteen-episode season, there is also the question of whether the project will continue to be a movie or “the second part of this final season.”

The French portal AlloCine published an article entitled Attack on Titan Season 4: Is a movie still to finish production? He described the most recent rumors that have arisen through the different internet leakers.

The fourth and final season of the anime will conclude in the spring, almost parallel to the end of the original manga’s serialization, scheduled for next April 9.

“However, if we are to believe some rumors, the latest episode of Attack on Titan would not spell the end of production, as a movie is already in the works to follow the series! And even a trilogy is mentioned according to some alleged leaks,” the site wrote.

“In fact, the idea would be to give the popular multimedia franchise a finish worthy of its weight on the big screen. Thus, the manga would have time to end naturally to avoid the “Game of Thrones Effect,” which occurs when the series exceeds the publication’s narrative on paper.

It should also be noted that Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen, now the most significant box office success in Japan, is more than a reason for Shingeki no Kyojin bet on a feature film, even though there have already been two mediocre live adaptations.-action.

Attack on Titan: The Final Season Synopsis

Gabi Braun and Falco Grice have been training their entire lives to inherit one of the seven Titans under Marley’s control and help their nation eradicate the Eldians on Paradis. However, when all seems acceptable for the two cadets, their peace is suddenly shaken by Eren Yeager’s arrival and the Scout Corps’ remaining members.

Having finally reached the Yeager family basement and learned about the dark history surrounding the Titans, the Scout Corps has yet found the answer they so desperately struggled to uncover.

With the truth now in their hands, the group set out for the world beyond the walls. In this Final Season, two completely different worlds collide as each party pursues its own agenda in the long-awaited conclusion to Paradis’s fight for freedom. Stay tuned for the next update.