Horton Hears a Who Netflix

Netflix has announced a new animated feature film based on the Dr. Seuss classic, Horton Hears a Who! The film will be produced by 20th Century Fox Animation and Blue Sky Studios and released in March 2020.

The story follows Horton, the elephant, who is convinced that there is a world of tiny creatures living on a speck of dust. When he tries to protect the mark from being destroyed, he is ridiculed by his neighbors and labeled a crazy animal. But Horton knows that he heard a voice coming from the bit, and he will do whatever it takes to ensure that the voices are heard.

“Horton Hears A!” is one of Dr. Seuss’ most beloved stories, and we are thrilled to be bringing it to life as an animated feature film,” said Chris Meledandri, CEO of Illumination Entertainment. “Our team is passionate about creating a faithful adaptation that will delight fans of all ages.”

This is not the first time Horton has been brought to life on the big screen. In 2008, Jim Carrey starred in the live-action version of Horton Hears a Who! The new animated feature film will be directed by Steve Martino, who also directed The Peanuts Movie and Ice Age: Continental Drift.

Illumination Entertainment was founded in 2007 by Meledandri, the brains behind some of the family-friendly blockbusters that Universal has produced. The studio is also responsible for franchise hits like Despicable Me and Minions.

It grossed over $1 billion worldwide with its first wholly original movie, The Secret Life of Pets. Illumination will release its new film Sing at the end of this year on December 21st, 2016.

The addition of Horton Hears A Who! marks a change in direction for 20th Century Fox Animation, which had previously announced plans to adapt to William Joyce’s children book series, Bone Parish – which tells the story of twins who run away from home after learning there’s something wrong with their family’s funeral home business.

We will have to wait a couple of years to see Horton on the big screen, but in the meantime, we can enjoy all of the other great family-friendly films that are being released this year. Sing, The Secret Life of Pets, and Trolls are all scheduled to be released in 2016, and Pixar’s Cars 3 is set to hit theatres in 2017. So mark your calendars and get ready for some fun-filled animated adventure!

Horton hears a who cast:

The upcoming Horton Hears A Who movie cast has not yet been announced, but we can expect to see some big names attached to the project. Illumination Entertainment is known for casting some of the biggest stars in the business, and with a release date set for 2020, they will have plenty of time to lock in some major talent.

Jim Carrey starred in the live-action version of Horton Hears A Who in 2008, so it’s possible that he could reprise his role as the lovable elephant. We will also likely see some big names attached to the voice cast, as Illumination is known for giving their animated films a star-studded line-up. Stay tuned for more updates on who will be cast in the movie.

Horton hears a who news:

One of Dr. Seuss’s most beloved stories is headed to the big screen, thanks to 20th Century Fox Animation and Illumination Entertainment. The studio has announced plans for an all-new animated feature film based on Horton Hears A Who! The story follows Horton, the elephant, who is convinced that there is a world of tiny creatures living on a speck of dust.

When he tries to protect them from being destroyed, his neighbors ridicule him and label him a crazy animal. But Horton knows that he heard a voice coming from the speck, and he will do whatever it takes to ensure that the voices are heard – even if it means going against the entire town.

The new Horton Hears A Who movie will be directed by Steve Martino, who also directed The Peanuts Movie and Ice Age: Continental Drift. Illumination Entertainment was founded in 2007 by Chris Meledandri, the brains behind some of the family-friendly blockbusters that Universal has produced.

The studio is responsible for franchise hits like Despicable Me and Minions. It grossed over $1 billion worldwide with its first entirely original movie, The Secret Life of Pets. Illumination will release its new film Sing at the end of this year on December 21st, 2016.