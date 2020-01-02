The first two Games with Gold of January are now available for Xbox One and Xbox 360

Share it:

January started a few hours ago and as usual it is now possible to download the first two Games with Gold of January 2020 for Xbox One and Xbox 360. Below is the complete list and free download links from the Xbox Store.

Until January 31 it will be possible to download Styx Shards of Darkness for Xbox One while it will remain available until January 15th Tekken 6 Xbox 360 version also playable on Xbox One.

Games with Gold download

On January 16, two other games will be added to the Games with Gold catalog: Batman The Telltale Series (available until February 15, 2020) and LEGO Star Wars II The Original Trilogy, the latter available until January 31, 2020. The Games with Gold of December 2019 have been officially removed, last month saw a lineup consisting of Insane Robots, Jurassic World Evolution, Toy Story 3 and Castlevania Lords of Shadow Mirror of Fate HD.

In the past few hours, Sony has also announced the free PlayStation Plus games of January 2020: Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection is Goat Simulator will be available on PS4 from January 7 to February 3, in some countries Goat Simulator will be replaced by Frantics for reasons not better specified.