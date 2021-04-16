Sale of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 of 45 mm in Amazon for 300 euros, the most recent smartwatch in the Samsung catalog

Along with the new smartphones of Samsung’s Galaxy Note line last summer also came the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, the latest and most advanced “smart” watch to date in their catalog. It maintains the classic design line, but with new functions to offer a more complete device. On Amazon it is on sale for 300 euros.





With a suggested retail price of € 419 for the 45mm Bluetooth version, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is available with a discount of around 120 euros on Amazon that leaves it at one of its lowest prices on the platform, for 300 euros.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 3 (Bluetooth) 45mm – Smartwatch Mystic Black

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a smartwatch It inherits a lot from the design of the original Watch, but with some touches that stylize and modernize it slightly without losing that classic air. The version of this offer has a 1.4 “Super AMOLED display and resolution of 360 x 360 pixels, so the information is displayed very clearly. The glass is reinforced with Corning Gorilla Glass DX to avoid, as much as possible, damage from scratches and bumps.

Incorporates the Exynos 9110 processor, a dual-core chip that is accompanied by 1 GB of RAM. It does not have as much as the Active 2, but the operation of the Tizen 5.5 operating system is smooth. It integrates 8 GB of internal storage to store music and download applications from the South Korean firm’s Galaxy Store.

The battery is 340 mAh, which with normal use allows it to arrive without too many problems after two days of autonomy. Fully recharges in about two hours, longer than others smartwatches. As for its sensors, it comes with a heart rate sensor, ECG to perform electrocardiograms (already available in Spain), pulse oximeter, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer and ambient light.

The screen is touch, and has two buttons on one side to exit applications or access the menu. However, it also has a rotating bezel to more easily navigate through the interface and select functions. It also has a microphone and speaker to answer calls or interact with the Bixby voice assistant.

