The new MacBook Air M1 continues to fall in price and already has a discount of 110 euros in MediaMarkt

Apple’s new M1 processor for computers and optimization of macOS software and apps have shown that computers such as the Mac mini and the MacBook AirPreviously aimed at more basic or home users, they are now capable of performing much more demanding tasks. The latter is on sale at Amazon for 1.029 euros 1,019 euros, its historical minimum price on the platform.

With a suggested retail price of 1,129 euros for the version with 8 GB of unified memory and 256 GB of internal SSD storage, the MacBook Air M1 can be obtained significantly cheaper on Amazon for 1,019 euros, which is a 110 euro discount with respect to its PVP, reaching its historical minimum on the platform.





New Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-Inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Silver (Latest Model)

The MacBook Air with an M1 processor is very similar externally to the models with Intel, as there are no major changes in the design of the case that the user can appreciate, but the important novelty is on the inside with the first ARM chip for computers of the company, which among its benefits is the increased autonomy by up to 18 hours on a single charge in this team.

It has a 13.3 “Retina IPS display With a resolution of 2,560 x 1600 pixels at 227 pixels per inch, which allows you to display content in high definition and is a good proposal for design work also for its good color reproduction. At the top of the panel is a 720p FaceTime HD webcam for video calling.

Regarding wireless connectivity, it has Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.0 for connecting devices. The keyboard is Magic Keyboard, that is, it integrates the new and improved scissor mechanism for a better writing experience. On the power button is the Touch ID fingerprint sensor for greater security and purchases through Apple Pay.

