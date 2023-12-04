The Fall Guy: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The winning combination of Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in “Barbenhiemer” is back for more box office triumph. They clashed in cinemas in July with their respective films, and now they’re teaming up again for something fresh. In their next production, The Fall Guy, the two will play the principal roles and romantic interests, respectively.

In case you missed it, two very distinct 2023 blockbusters—Barbie and Oppenheimer—came out on the same day, which caused quite a stir online due to the proliferation of memes and discussion around the two films.

A short while later, they’re both back in the spotlight, this time as troubled lovers. While Blunt’s film Pain Killer co-starring Chris Evans was just released on Netflix, this marks Gosling’s first release since July. Allow me to fill you in on all the details on The Fall Guy.

The Fall Guy Release Date

Historical release dates suggest that The Fall Guy will be available for streaming sometime in the summer of 2024. The Fall Guy has not yet been released in cinemas, therefore there is no information on when it will be available to watch. The streaming date for release will be announced following the theatrical release date, which is March 1, 2024.

Since it is a Universal Pictures production, the streaming release window for the film might be anticipated by looking at the studio’s 2023 release schedule. The majority of Universal’s films had a 17-day theatrical exclusivity, followed by a 45-60 day streaming release.

The Fall Guy Cast

As the protagonist Colt Seavers in “The Fall Guy,” Ryan Gosling is sure to turn heads. His portrayal of the character seems to veer between Steve Railsback’s “The Stuntman” and Burt Reynolds’s “Smokey and the Bandit.” Gosling will undoubtedly be joined by some very exceptional top-tier performers, so it should be an outstanding show. The remainder of the cast is, by chance, absolutely great.

Emily Blunt, who won a Golden Globe for her role as Jody Moreno, is in the film after the inexplicable disappearance of Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Tom Ryder (Colt had double for him before) as the principal actor. In “The Fall Guy,” Winston Duke (“Black Panther,” “Us”) will co-star as Colt’s closest buddy, who seems to be assisting our dashing, clumsy protagonist in his search for the elusive movie star. This addition beefs up the cast of the film.

The cast is completed by Stephanie Hsu, who was nominated for an Oscar for her multifaceted performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Fans of “Ted Lasso” can look forward to Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham, who plays a vicious film producer, stealing a couple moments as well. A cameo appearance by original TV series star Lee Majors is reportedly supposedly in the works.

The cast members of The Fall Guy are as follows:

Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers

Emily Blunt as Jody Moreno

Winston Duke as Colt’s best friend and stunt coordinator

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tom Ryder

Hannah Waddingham as Gail

Stephanie Hsu as Ryder’s personal assistant

Teresa Palmer

The Fall Guy Storyline

The story of the film centers on Colt Seavers, who disappeared for a whole year to prioritize his health. However, he neglected to contact Jody Moreno during his break from her following a one-night stand, leaving her hanging. It just so happens that he works on the set of the film that Jodi is directing when he returns to his stuntman job.

Danger knocks as the couple’s love grows. Suddenly, Tom Ryder, the project’s leading man, vanishes. In the midst of these potentially fatal circumstances, Seavers must now devise a plan to locate the celebrity.

The Fall Guy Creators

Directing “The Fall Guy” is none other than David Leitch, a pioneer in the modern action genre and a former stuntman (“The Bourne Ultimatum,” “Fight Club”). After directing the 2017 thriller “Atomic Blonde,” which starred Charlize Theron, he was chosen to film the second edition of the “Deadpool” series, a joint venture between Fox and Marvel.

Leitch also contributed motion capture work for the CGI character Juggernaut. Among his latest works is the action-comedy “Bullet Train,” which he co-wrote and produced with Brad Pitt and Taylor Johnson in 2022.

Since Gosling is not only producing the picture but also stars in it, it is safe to say that he will have a personal investment in it. Kelly McCormick, Guymon Casady, Matt Reilly, and David Leitch are the other producers.

The Fall Guy Trailer

The first trailer for The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, has been released. In the exciting teaser, Cole is tasked by Waddingham’s character with tracking down Tom Ryder in order to “save Jody’s film” and win back his beloved. Cole encounters several “shady people” on his quest who are out to get him.

Where to watch The Fall Guy?

Theaters will be the only places to see the star-studded picture next year. The last few years have been absolutely phenomenal for Gosling and Blunt. Every single one of their projects has been a smashing success or received rave reviews, or both. There may be no formal announcements yet, but given it is 2023, fans may rest certain that the picture will be accessible on streaming sites at some point, even if they miss it in theaters.