Love Island: Amber and Kem Back Together After The Show? Here Are The Details!!

Almost everyone must have heard of the famous UK reality dating show “Love Island”. The show is well-known for its interesting drama and twisting romances. Fans and viewers are eagerly waiting for any updates on the show or its characters. They are more curious to know about the couple Kem and Amber whether they are back together or not. Here is everything you need to know.

“Love Island” is all about love and dating along with making a huge amount of money. Yes, that’s right! The main theme of the reality show is to bring together people from different regions and give them an opportunity to couple up. So if they win the reality show then they will be going home with a grand amount of £50000. Let us move to the details of the best couple of the reality show.

Kem and Amber

Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay did meet each other in the third season of the series “Love Island”. Viewers may surely notice the intense relationship between the Essex hairdresser and a 20-year-old graceful dancer. They went on select dates and were spending most of their time with each other. Later on, Kem and Amber were a couple as Kem did admit her attraction toward him.

The hot couple breaks up later due to Kem having an attraction to some other sizzling contestants. Amber was so jealous to know about it and so they think that they need to take a little time. After breaking up and coupling up with Chyna and Georgia, Kem realizes in her heart that Amber was perfect. Again Kem and Amber were back together to couple up.

Later, Kem and Amber were the King and Queen of “Love Island” Season 3. But after a few days of season-ending, Kem and Amber did announce their break up in a mutual statement.

Kem and Amber announce, “With sadness, we’ve decided to separate. Our schedules made it difficult. We’ll remain good friends.”

After the show ended, they both are focussing on their own lives but they are keeping in touch with each other as good friends.

