When Is Season 7 Of Pretty Little Liars Coming Out On Netflix?

Almost three months have passed since we witnessed that big A.D reveal in PLL’s much-awaited season seven finale. Without any doubt, this leaves us craving to know what the future has in store for our four favorite liars and their friends.

Furthermore, with news about a few key cast members leaving the series after the end of season 7(which is going to be its very last installment), it’s understandable if you’re a bit confused.

So here’s everything we know so far about when PLL will return on Freeform and Netflix…According to reports from Hollywood Life, Pretty Little Liars will be in June 2017. The outlet also confirmed that Pretty Little Liars season 7 would air on Freeform in June 2017. This information was revealed while the cast of PLL attended ABC’s TCA panel on January 11th.

The report also claims that the show is expected to return with 20 more episodes after its mid-season finale. Entertainment Weekly has also revealed that the finale for season 7 will be titled “Playtime” and will bring an end to Mona’s story on PLL.

Furthermore, it might just turn out to be one of the most shocking season finales to date. After all, this is Shay Mitchell we are talking about! It is important to note that Netflix hasn’t announced anything officially regarding when it will be returning on Netflix.

However, the release date of Pretty Little Liars season 7 on Netflix can be estimated based on previous seasons. For example, the first six seasons of PLL were released in June every year(June 2010, 2011, 2012,2013, 2014, and 2015).

This means the show will likely return in June 2017 (however, this has not yet been confirmed by any official source). We will update this post as soon as we get any new information, so stay tuned!

PLL’s official news website shared an article where Marlene revealed explicit details about next season’s plotline. One thing to note here is that if you haven’t finished watching Season 7B, proceed carefully because there are major spoilers ahead! If you’re caught up with the show, then you might be aware of the fact that season 7’s finale brought an end to Mona’s story.

We already know about the actress who was supposed to play a part in Pretty Little Liars but pulled out at the last minute. In this article, Marlene revealed some details on how they plan on bringing Mona back for PLL’s final season.

Pretty little liars Netflix 2021:-In a world where movies and tv shows are being consumed at ever-increasing rates, what is the next step for studios to take? Well, it seems that the answer to this question and much more will be answered in 2021 as Netflix has just announced that they have acquired rights to Pretty Little Liars The Perfectionists.

The continuation of PLL was one that many fans were hoping would come, and now we know that we can expect to see it as early as 2021 as part of the build-up to the final season, which will air on Freeform. The show will

follow Alison ( Sasha Pieterse ) and Mona ( Janel Parrish ), who return from Paris only for their best friends, Caitlin, Mackenzie, and Ava, to be murdered at a mysterious prep school where they are studying. The girls then lead the police investigation into the deaths, only for more bodies to start turning up in Beacon Heights, Washington.

Pretty little liars season 8:

PLL is returning for its final 8th season after being on hiatus for so long. As expected, pretty little liars season 8 will have ten episodes divided into two parts, with the first part releasing in April 2017 and the second part releasing some time later same year in October/November 2017.

Pretty little liars release date:

As mentioned above, Pretty Little Liars season 7 will return to Freeform in June 2017. The show’s 6th season was also released during the mid-season finale of June 2016. However, there is no official confirmation on when precisely pretty little liars episode 1 will hit your screens. Fans can expect it to be released sometime between May and June (2017). Furthermore, you can also read up the very first script of PLL S7 on this link.

pretty little liars season 7 episode 10:

Pretty Little Liars season 7 came to an end after 20 episodes on August 28th, 2016. However, some lucky fans have already got their hands on the next season, which will premiere sometime in June 2017. According to official sources, Pretty Little Liars Season 7 Part 2 is returning with new episodes on June 27th, 2017 ( Now that’s pretty soon ).