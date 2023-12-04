Burning Kabaddi Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Japanese sports animation Shakunetsu Kabaddi (literally Burning Kabaddi) is centered on the game of Kabaddi and was created from a web comic by Hajime Musashino.On July 7, 2020, it was announced that TMS Entertainment will be making an anime based on the manga, which had previously been published on July 2, 2015.

Kabaddi is a summertime favorite among rural youngsters in South Asia, especially on the Indian subcontinent, and it’s a rather popular sport overall.Is Kabaddi something you also like? Think about that if the game had animations.

In addition to Fruits Basket, Dr. Stone, Kamisama Hajimemashita, and others, the studio is equally well-known.Season 2 of Shakunetsu Kabaddi has been on fans’ minds ever since Season 1 came out in 2021.Let’s find out the release date and possible narrative details.

Burning Kabaddi Season 2 Renewal Status

Fans of the manga had great expectations for the anime, and they were more than met. The plot was interesting, the characters grew nicely, and there was all the excitement of a sports program. Therefore, it was well-received by critics, and fans were kind in their admiration of the show.

It has almost 77,000 members in its group on MyAnimeList, yet it only has a 7.10 score overall. Additionally, there is enough material for three or four additional episodes of the series at the production studio’s disposal. In addition, there is a significant amount of interest in this sports anime’s second season.

Thus, TMS Entertainment will probably approve Burning Kabaddi Season 2 at some point. Considering the first season of the anime concluded only a few months ago, it’s definitely going to take a while.

Burning Kabaddi Season 2 Release Date

The exact date when Burning Kabaddi Season 2 will be available to stream is yet unknown.When the first season ended in June of 2021, viewers were left wanting more. There may be no official announcement just yet, but given the recent success of anime sequels, we can only hope for a release in 2025.

Burning Kabaddi Story

The protagonist of Shakunetsu Kabaddi is Yoigoshi Tatsuya, a guy who has a strong dislike for athletics. Tatsuya has spent his entire high school career avoiding athletics, and the mere suggestion of returning to them causes him immense anger.

He attributes this to a combination of factors, including the coach’s criticism, overhearing remarks that emanate envy toward his friends, and being coerced into modeling for the cover of the school’s sports magazine.

He currently streams live sports after a successful career as a soccer player. Unfortunately, he decides to visit Noukin High School’s Kabaddi club one day, which turns out to be a mistake. In the aftermath of all the insults, Tatsuya has come to the conclusion that Kabaddi is nothing more than a meaningless sport.

He chooses to play a Kabaddi match against one of the club’s players as a means of getting them to stop bothering him. His victory will put an end to it. Failure to do so will necessitate his joining. When Yoigoshi doesn’t take Kabaddi seriously, he ends up losing and has no choice but to join the club. We watch as the players in the club work to improve their squad in preparation for national tournaments.

Burning Kabaddi Cast

Tatsuya Yoigoshi Voiced by: Yuma Uchida

Masato Ojo Voiced by: Nobuhiko Okamoto

Sōma Azemichi Voiced by: Gen Satō

Kei Iura Voiced by: Makoto Furukawa

Kyōhei Misumi Voiced by: Tatsuhisa Suzuki

Shinji Date Voiced by: Shunsuke Takeuchi

Nobutaka Ban Voiced by: Shin’ichirō Kamio

Ryuta Seki Voiced by: Wataru Komada

Yūki Hitomi Voiced by: Ayumu Murase

Ayumu Rokugen Voiced by: Hiroki Yasumoto

Ren Takaya Voiced by: Kenichi Suzumura

Shintarō Kizaki Voiced by: Taku Yashiro

Yū Eikura Voiced by: Osamu Uchida

Daisuke Muroya Voiced by: Junichi Yanagita

Burning Kabaddi Season 2 Plot

Even without their captain, the Noukin High School squad showed incredible strategic play and togetherness as the first season came to a close. Because of this, viewers can’t wait for Season 2, which promises improved animation, deeper character arcs, and more furious Kabaddi battles.

Voice actors Nobuhiko Okamoto and Yuma Uchida take the vibrant characters of the Kabaddi universe to life, and the program promises an original combination of sports, action, and personal development.

Burning Kabaddi Season 1 Rating

Both IMDb and MyAnimeList have given the anime series Shakunetsu Kabaddi good reviews and ratings.With an IMDb rating of 7 and a MyAnimeList score of 7.03, it’s clear that viewers really like the show.

Conclusion

“The Anticipation Builds Shakunetsu Kabaddi” has established itself as a distinct voice in the anime industry, connecting with fans of the sport on a deeper level. Fans’ anticipation and enthusiasm for Season 2 news is building. Keep watching this exciting sports anime for more updates!