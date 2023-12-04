Mufasa: The Lion King: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A photorealistic recreation of the legendary “The Lion King” was produced in 2019 by Disney in collaboration with Jon Favreau, the director of live-action remakes of “The Jungle Book” and “Iron Man.”

An invaluable asset to Disney’s portfolio, the 1994 animated feature “The Lion King” has grown into a multi-media phenomenon with a Tony-winning Broadway musical, a sequel, and other spin-offs. In 2019, Disney and Favreau successfully reintroduced the sad tale of Simba and Mufasa to a new generation with the computer-generated remake.

The retelling was well-received by viewers, who helped propel the picture to nearly $1.6 billion in earnings, making it one of the highest-grossing pictures of 2019. Although there were some little (but not insignificant) modifications to the story, the remake stays true to the spirit of the original animated picture and uses many of the same songs.

Mufasa: The Lion King

In the new version of the story, which is based on Shakespeare’s The Lion King, Donald Glover plays an adult Simba who gets right with his uncle Scar, who killed his father, King Mufasa, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor. Film writer Josh Spiegel said the picture had a “sense of lifelessness.” Audiences liked the reimagined story, while critics were divided. Disney confirmed in 2022 that they will be producing a Mufasa-centric picture, based on box office results rather than reviews.

The next film, “Mufasa: The Lion King,” is set to shed light on the life of one of Disney’s most beloved characters, Mufasa, and his rise to power as king of the Pride Lands.

Mufasa: The Lion King Release Date

Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has ended, Disney has announced a new release date for Mufasa: The Lion King on their official website. The film’s new release date is December 20, 2024, instead of July 5, 2024, according to Boxoffice Pro.

Mufasa: The Lion King Plot

Although details of the narrative are being kept under wraps, we do know that movie will follow Timon, Pumbaa, and Rafiki—three beloved characters—as they follow the eponymous lion Mufasa on his journey to become one of the Pride Lands’ greatest leaders. Taka, Mufasa’s brother and the man subsequently known as Scar, will also have his origin tale told in the prequel.

Mufasa: The Lion King Cast

Aaron Pierre as Mufasa

In The Lion King, Aaron Pierre voices Mufasa, who is king of Pride Rock until his tragic end. Speculation has it that Pierre will play a younger Mufasa, however the exact age is still up in the air.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Scar

One of Mufasa’s brothers, Taka (voiced by Kelvin Harrison Jr.), goes by the name Scar and is responsible for his death. The film must be about a young Scar, before he became the villain, since his name is given as Taka in the credits.

Seth Rogen as Pumbaa

Coming back from his role as a comic relief in The Lion King, Pumbaa (voiced by Seth Rogen) and his closest pal Timon are the warthogs.

Billy Eichner as Timon

Billy Eichner’s Timon, a meerkat from The Lion King, makes a triumphant comeback to provide Pumbaa his somewhat off-kilter voice of reason.

John Kani as Rafiki

After his absence from The Lion King, the wise old mandrill Rafiki (John Kani) comes back to help lead the plot and, most likely, adopt this little cub.

Mufasa: The Lion King Creators

The talented individuals that brought “Mufasa: The Lion King” to life are perhaps its most appealing feature. Barry Jenkins, an Oscar winner, will direct the next prequel for Disney.

Renowned for helming the highly esteemed “Moonlight” and “If Beale Street Could Talk,” Jenkins is an indisputably exceptional genius who remains active in the Hollywood industry. He is primarily known for producing one of the most notable dramas of 2022, “Aftersun,” and directing Prime Video’s “The Underground Railroad” serial.

The impending prequel to “The Lion King” will not be written by Barry Jenkins, the Oscar-winning co-adaptor of “Moonlight.” Which comes as a surprise.

Rather, the screenplay is written by Jeff Nathanson, who was also responsible for the 2019 Jon Favreau version. “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” (Disney) and “Catch Me If You Can” (Steven Spielberg) are among Nathanson’s other scripting credits.

Mufasa: The Lion King Trailer

As of this writing, a trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King has not been released.Nevertheless, movie material was given to spectators at the Disney D23 event. It included Pride Rock, narrated by Rafiki and set to the legendary Lion King soundtrack.

Where to watch Mufasa: The Lion King?

Though it will most likely be accessible onDisney+ after its theatrical debut, seeing Mufasa: The Lion King in cinemas is your only option.