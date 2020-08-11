The failure of the new Leeds reinforcement that anticipated the fate of Marcelo Bielsa

Share it:

Joe Gelhardt, new reinforcement of Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa is "close" to extending his contract with Leeds United, which achieved promotion to the English Premier League after 16 years, according to English media. The portals of Daily Mail and Daily star they noted that the meetings of the Leeds authorities with Bielsa were "positive" with respect to their continuity.

Bielsa's contract with Leeds ended after the long-awaited promotion in his second year at the helm that sparked a revolution in English football. Leeds United became champions of the Championship with Bielsa and next season will play in the Premier League together with West Bromwich, shooting guard, and Fulham, winner of the play-offs.

What happened for the British media to ensure that Marcelo Bielsa can continue at Leeds United? The announcement of the new reinforcement which made the whole of Yorkshire. Is about Joe Gelhardt, 18-year-old forward from Wigan of the English third division, and that He was followed by coach Rosario since last season, according to the media Daily starIt was expressly requested from Rosario to the leadership.

"Marcelo is a great coach and I hope he helps me develop my game", Joe Gelhardt, a clear failure since the continuity of Bielsa has not yet been made official. The statement of the young forward, who signed with Leeds for four years in exchange for 900 thousand euros, was interpreted as a confirmation that the Loco will extend his link in the English team.

Joe Gelhardt, the reinforcement of Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds (Grosby Group)

Joe gelhardt, who has already added minutes in England U16, U17 and U18 youth teams, debuted in the Wigan first team at just 16 years old. It was in a match corresponding to the Carabao Cup in 2018. His presentation in the Championship was a year later, while in the last season he added 19 games and scored a goal (against Hull City).

Besides Gelhardt, the Leeds United added left winger Jack Harrison, who returned to the club after having been on loan for a year to Manchester City.

