Apple releases tvOS 14.5 Release Candidate for developers

The tvOS 14.5 Release Candidate is now available for developers. After the previous version that the Cupertino developers have enjoyed for a little over two weeks have released the eighth beta of a version which should, in fact, focus on performance improvements and bug fixes rather than what’s new.

Slowly but surely

Following the release of the iOS and iPadOS 14.5 Release Candidate, Apple has released the tvOS 14.5 update. We do not expect any news, less if we take into account that tvOS within the cycle “.5” in which we find ourselves has not received appreciable changes.

What we do hope is the fix some small bugs and improve performance general of the devices. As for the date of availability of the public version, we should see this version arrive within the month of April.

If we want to enter the beta cycle we can do it by following these steps, but it is necessary to bear in mind that we are talking about development versions containing bugs. Apple has officially confirmed that we will see the final version of all systems “early next week.”

Already within the beta cycle, we will find the update in the app Settings as an OTA update. During the first hours, Apple servers can receive more demand than usual, so the waiting time can be lengthened. In Applesfera we are already updating our devices and we will update the article if news appears.