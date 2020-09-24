the 5 craziest theories ever on the animated series

There is less and less time for the return of the Simpson with their thirty-second season, confirming themselves as an incredibly successful series. The next cycle of episodes will open amid the concerns of fans over the possible censorship of the Simpsons by Disney and the confirmation that David Harbor will participate in season 32 of The Simpsons.

Today we are here to tell you about some of the most incredible theories thought by fans over the thirty years of airing of the series, and who knows that some will not be confirmed this season.

Many of the series’ longtime fans will remember how in the eighteenth episode of the fourth season, We Have Come to This: A Simpsons clip show, Bart plays an April Fool’s joke at Homer, which for this reason ends up in a coma. Well, according to a theory repeatedly reported by Reddit, Homer would never wake up from a coma, and the subsequent adventures we saw in the TV series would only be the result of his mind. Disturbing.

Matt Groening is not only the creator of The Simpsons, but also of another very popular show, namely Futurama. There are many who believe that the two series are interconnected with each other, and some have even speculated that it was the same characters from Futurama who created the world of the Simpsons, and all of the characters in Springfield would be alien.

The famous double episode placed between the end of the sixth and the beginning of the seventh season, “Who Shot Mr. Burns?” sees Maggie as the (in) guilty of nearly killing Burns. But what if that’s not the case? There are several theories that they would like to be the real culprit none other than Marge, determined to shoot Homer’s boss for his feelings for her.

An interesting suggestion is that Homer would like to be aware of his cartoon status. The reason is easy to say: man tends to get hurt (even severely) very often, and despite this he always seems to be careless about his health.

We close with a final absurd theory: what if the whole series of The Simpsons were written by Bart? The incredible adventures experienced by the family may have prompted a Bart, now an adult or even an elderly one, to write or tell someone the stories he has lived through the years with Homer, Marge, Lisa and Maggie. It would be a fantastic ending to the series.

What are your favorite theories about The Simpsons? Do you know others? Let us know in the comments space!