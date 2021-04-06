Boruto: the sacrifice of a Konoha shinobi has finally been honored

The anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is entering a new narrative arc that will faithfully adapt the events of the manga. However, in the course of episode 193 an unedited scene commemorated one of the saddest circumstances of the previous saga.

Although several episodes have now passed since the death of Mugino, who had sacrificed himself in the fight with Ao to allow his companions to escape, only now Boruto and Konohamaru have had time to stop at reflect on what has happened. In fact, following that sad event, Team 7 immediately had to get back in line to face the Outsider, as well as Kashin Koji.

Finally returned to Konoha, in the company of Kawaki, now under the protective wing of the Seventh Hokage, Boruto and Konohamaru were able to mourn the fall of their friend. While feeding the Mugino turtle, the two ninja of the Leaf open up about the memories and feelings they feel for that sacrifice.

Unlike the paper counterpart, the Boruto anime made the sacrifice of Mugino of great emotional impact and this scene does nothing but increase the emotions felt by the spectators. And you, after all that has happened, still remembered this incredibly honorable gesture?

Meanwhile, Naruto’s behavior differs from what he held in the Boruto manga. The best fight scenes of the year in a video that celebrates Boruto’s fourth anniversary.