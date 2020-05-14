To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Season 3 Cast

Share it:

To All The Boys I’ve Loved

When released, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, in 2018, it became one of the biggest original hits on Netflix. It gained 80 million views in very less time and people were watching it again and again. When the makers announced that they are going to release its sequel To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You, the reactions of the fans were enthusiastic.

The second part of the film came live on February 12, 2020, and it gained success in the same way as the first part.

And the good news is that Lana Condor, the lead actress of the film revealed that they have finished the shooting of the third part also. It will be titled as I To All The Boys: Always And Forever.

Release Date

However, the shooting of the third part is finished therefore this time we don’t think that there will be a big gap in the third part as there was between first and second. But then too there is no special update from the makers on the release date of To All The Boys: Always and Forever.

However, through some sources, the release can be expected in autumn 2020.

What will be the Cast?

According to the sources, the whole cast from the second season might return in the third one. The cast includes Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Madeleine Arthur, Sarayu Blue, and John Corbett.

However, in this season we don’t expect the return of Jordan Fisher because he does not appear in the novel also.

Plot

If we follow the novel from which the movie is inspired, then in the third season Lara Jean and Peter are going to finish their final year in high school and head towards University.

Both of them apply for the University of Virginia but only Peter gets accepted. When Lara Jean is taken off the waitlist at UNC then Chris tells her friend to check out the North Carolina school.

