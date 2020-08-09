Suicide Squad: Batman, Wonder Woman and The Flash in BossLogic's unofficial posters

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After collaborating with Ubisoft for the announcement of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, BossLogic looks with interest at the Suicide Squad project and creates alternative posters, and therefore strictly unofficial, with which he tries to imagine the other possible characters of the new project signed by Rocksteady Studios .

The four images created by the Australian designer and illustrator Kode "BossLogic" Abdo to accompany the reveal of Suicide Squad immortalize Superman (or his "imperfect twin" Bizarre?) and the other hypothetical protagonists of the next title entrusted by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to the care of the authors of the series of Batman Arkham.

The first of the three characters suggested by BossLogic is precisely that of dark Knight, immediately followed by the "colleagues" of the Justice League represented by Flash is Wonder Woman. As the Australian artist himself specifies on Facebook, the polygonal models of the three superheroes come from the virtual dimension of the Injustice fighting series.

The official presentation of Suicide Squad is scheduled for August 22 coinciding with the DC FanDome digital event: in the meantime, Jason Schreier's background on Suicide Squad and Batman by WB Montreal continue to hold its own on social networks.