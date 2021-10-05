Lupita Nyong’O, Tessa Thompson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alexandra Shipp and Logan Browning Are Shortlisted Candidates For Cat woman in “The Batman”

The casting for Selina Kyle / Catwoman in “The Batman” is getting closer and closer. As she has been saying for days now. So we have the list of the five actresses who sound like main candidates to take the role.

The list of candidates includes Lupita Nyong’o ( “Black Panther” ), Tessa Thompson ( “Thor: Ragnarok” ), Gugu Mbatha-Raw ( “Beauty and Beast” ), Alexandra Shipp ( “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” ) and Logan Browning ( “Dear Whites” ).

A Romantic Beautiful Anthology for Amazon Prime Viewers “Modern Love”

As we see, all names are known in the past in some superhero movies. So that also may sound like candidates for some other such as the case of Mbatha-Raw. Mbatha has the experience to be Black Canary in “Birds of Prey”. They all fulfill the characteristic that has been commented for a long time, being a black actress.

The state of the casting has not been updated at the moment. So we do not know in what state the negotiations with each of them are. But it is said that the announcement would be imminent.

Netflix’s “Titans”: Brenton Thwaites Reveal About The New Nightwing Costume