Star Wars: Skywalker's Rise is "fan service" according to the editor

Since it premiered in theaters last December 19, 2019, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker He has not left anyone indifferent. Some are happier with the final result than others, but there is something in which many agree: the film has "fan service". Now, the filmmaker herself has spoken on this subject. More specifically, admitting that, in effect, Episode IX is "fan service".

The information was given by Maryann Brandon following the podcast "The Rough Cut" by The Playlist (us via IndieWire). In it, the filmmaker confirms that the production was very accelerated and that, after all, that is what caused the "fan service" to take over the film.

The reason, it seems, is that this acceleration of production caused the edition to be more complicated than usual. In fact, Brandon says the Skywalker Rise team had three months less to work on the film. At least compared to the Force Awakens team.

On the other hand, Brandon also took advantage of the podcast to talk about the reception of the film. This is what he said about it: "At a time when everyone is polarized, it shouldn't be a polarizing film. Basically, the message of the movie is: 'Hey, you know what? You can be bad and good can come into your life. And maybe if you are open-minded, extraordinary things can make you change your mind. And you have to believe that there is always hope. ".

Finally, the editor also wanted to downplay the fact that the movie is "fan service": "Look, of course, it's fan service, but if you don't give fan service to fans, it would be like, 'Oh, I don't agree with the story of' Star Wars and all that it means. '".

Sources: IndieWire / The Play List