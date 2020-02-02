 Star Wars set: The rise of Skywalker and more Duel of Fates concept arts

Share it:

Now what "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" He is finishing his tour in cinemas, currently he has collected 500 million domestically and 1000 worldwide, we bring you a compilation of images from behind the cameras from a portfolio created by production designers Rick Carter and Kevin Jenkins.

The full document can be seen in its entirety in this link but in it we can take a clear look at the sets that were built for the ninth episode of the franchise. These images take us through all the scenes of the movie, from the base of the resistance to Emperor Palpatine's throne room, passing through the different planets we visited throughout the footage as well as the recreation of (SPOILER: select the text to see it) Tatooine (FIN SPOILER) for the final scene of the tape. In this post you can see several of them compiled.

In addition to these images, we add several conceptual arts that show more ideas discarded than would have been the proposal of Colin Trevorrow's film, which was going to headline Duel of Fates. Here we can see the apparent transformation of Ben Solo into Kylo Ren in the purest Darth Vader style, or Rey with his double saber.

We close the entrance with statements by Katie McGrath, wife of director J.J. Abrams, in which he talks about the importance of representation in this new Star Wars trilogy. As we have seen, the three films have been starring a leading trio formed by a woman (Daisy Ridley, Rey), a person of Latin origin (Oscar Isaac, Poe Dameron) and a black man (John Boyega, Finn).

In the early stages of development (of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens") We talk about that we have that privilege and we wonder what to do with it. We didn't want to start preaching or forcing the situation, but whenever you have a privilege you have an obligation, period. This is how we live our lives. (A (Abrams) told the story with a female protagonist and a set of four main characters: a Latino, an Englishman with Nigerian roots, a white woman and a white man … How can we make every child who watches this movie watch a version of themselves, something that is usually not taken into account at scale?

































