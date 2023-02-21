Star Trek Discovery Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

In the fifth season of the American TV show Star Trek: Discovery, which takes place more than 900 years after Star Trek: The Original Series, the crew of the USS Discovery goes on an adventure across the galaxy to find a mystical force that has hidden for hundreds of years and that other dangerous groups are also looking for.

Alex Kurtzman as well as Michelle Paradise are the showrunners for this season, which is made by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Michael Burnham, who is the captain of the Discovery, is played by Sonequa Martin-Green. Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio, and David Ajala are also back. Callum Keith Rennie has joined them.

The season was supposed to start being made by March 2020 so that it could be filmed right after the fourth season. However, the COVID-19 pandemic changed these plans. The fifth season was ordered in January 2022, and from June to November of that year, it was filmed in Toronto, Canada.

Star Trek Discovery is the most popular Star Trek TV show right now. When it premiered in 2017, it marked the return of Star Trek to TV screens. The show has had its downs and ups but as most Star Trek demonstrates, it has gotten much better after the second season.

Right now, there are four seasons of the science fiction show, and soon there will be a fifth. Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery was a big step for the show and is one of its best seasons. The main idea of the season was that the show’s characters were thrown 900 decades into the future and had to deal with the effects of that.

So, the series has been getting better. But what will happen to the crew of a USS Discovery next, and when will season 5 of Star Trek: Discovery coming out? To help you out, we’ve put together a handy guide with all the information we have so far about the series.

Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount’s most popular Star Trek show, will be back for a fifth season. Here’s what we know of when Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) as well as the rest of the crew of the USS Discovery will be back.

Star Trek: The Next Generation is one of five new Star Trek shows that you can stream on Paramount. The other four are Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Prodigy, which is both animated.

Star Trek Discovery Season 5 Release Date

We don’t know when Star Trek Discovery season 5 will come out as of November 2022. On Star Trek Day, there was no news, and there hasn’t been any news since. But don’t leave just yet! By putting together different pieces of information, you can make a pretty good guess.

In January 2022, it was affirmed that Paramount had decided to order a 5th season of a Star Trek series. Then, only a few months later, fans heard that work on the season had begun. So what does this tell us about when the fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery will come out?

Star Trek Discovery season 4 started filming in November 2020, and it came out in November 2021, almost exactly a year later.

Covid-19 caused problems with the production, though, so it might not be the best way to figure out how long it will be between when filming starts and when the movie comes out. When you look further back, you can see that Star Trek Discovery season 3 was shot for about 15 months before it came out.

Putting these two things together, we think that Star Trek Discovery season 5 will come out around July 2023. If we’re lucky, it could happen a little bit sooner, but don’t get your hopes up too much. You should find out soon if that is true or not.

Star Trek Discovery Season 5 Cast

Fans of the crew will be happy to know that all of the biggest Star Trek Discovery characters made it through the season 4 finale. This isn’t unusual for a Star Trek show, which, except for Tasha Yar and Jadzia Dax, rarely kills off important members of the crew. We long for you).

This means that Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Mary Wiseman, Tig Notaro, David Ajala, Wilson Cruz, and Blu del Barrio will all be back in their Star Trek roles.

Who is likely to be in Season 5 of Star Trek: Discovery?

Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham

Doug Jones as Saru

Anthony Rapp as Dr. Stamets

Mary Wiseman as Tilly

Tig Notaro as Jett Reno

David Ajala as Book

Blu del Barrio as Adira Tal

Wilson Cruz as Hugh Culver

Callum Keith Rennie as Captain Rayner

Of course, there will be some new faces, and Oded Fehr, who plays Admiral Vance, and David Cronenberg, who plays Dr. Kovich, will be back.

Callum Keith Rennie will play Captain Rayner, a new Star Trek captain, which is a big deal. Along with the cast, it has been confirmed that Jonathan Frakes, who has worked on Star Trek for a long time, will direct at least one episode of the season.

Star Trek Discovery Season 5 Trailer

At Nyc Comic Con, the very first trailer for season 5 of Star Trek: Discovery was shown. It showed a bit of that scavenger hunt we talked about earlier, but beyond that, it doesn’t say much about the story.

The trailer mostly shows beautiful action shots and a few personal moments. There is no dialogue, just a piece of music, to keep it mysterious. See for yourself in the video below:

Star Trek Discovery Season 5 Plot

The first season of Discovery took place about ten years before Star Trek: The Original Series. All of that changed at the finish of the second season when a time travel problem sent the crew about 900 years into the future.

Most vessels in Star Trek use dilithium to travel faster than light. The Discovery, on the other hand, uses a very experimental technology called a mycelial spore drive.

This fungi-powered push becomes very important when Burnham as well as the rest of the crew find that there isn’t any more dilithium in the 32nd century. Without dilithium, most ships can’t even go at Warp 1. (light speed).

Most of the stories on Star Trek: Discovery are about Captain Burnham as well as the adventures she and her talented crew start or get into by accident. After being thrown 900 millennia into the future, they have a lot they can do to this show to keep it interesting.

The episodes always are fun to watch because they show how the relationships with other crew members are getting stronger. It’s a great plan, and I don’t think they will or should change it.

Officially, a crew of a USS Discovery, led by captain Burnham, will go on some other adventure to find an ancient power that’s been hidden from the universe for hundreds of years.

But they aren’t the only individuals who want this power for themselves. Others are also eager to get one‘s hands on this power, and they don’t plan to be polite about it.

Don’t worry if the end of season four and Book’s arrest made you wonder if he would show up in season five. The trailer shows that Book is still a part of a Star Trek: Discovery story.

After what he did, it will be intriguing to see where they take his story. But we will have to wait and see what happens with his complex relationship with Captain Burnham.

Some fans think that Earth will join the Federation again in the next season, but at this point, we can only guess. After “The Burn,” the Federation was weakened, therefore it will be intriguing to learn how they plan to rebuild and become a positive force in the galaxy again.

The crew of the Discovery found a broken galaxy when they got to the 32nd century throughout season 3. A mysterious festival called “The Burn” destroyed nearly all of the dilithium crystals inside the galaxy.

Dilithium is the most important part of warp engines. When it was taken away, long-distance warp travel was no longer possible, which cut off major worlds from each other. The Federation broke up, and the members of Starfleet who were still alive went into hiding.

The crew of the Discovery was able to figure out what was going on with The Burn, so the United Federal state of Planets could start to get back on its feet.

Star Trek: Discovery found its story-telling confidence in its fourth season, which let it show the spirit that Star Trek is known for.

Olatunde Osunsanmi, a director and producer on Star Trek: Discovery, said that while season 5 won’t involve time travel, it “will go back into the past to get farther into the future.” This means that the show will take inspiration from the exploration-focused nature of Star Trek: The Original Series and Star Trek: The Next Generation.