Within a month following Elite Season 6’s debut on November 18, 2022, Netflix decided to continue the Spanish thriller series for a seventh season. Beginning in November 2022, Elite Season 7 was put into production.

Elite Season 7

Elite is a Netflix original thriller adolescent drama series created by Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona. The majority of the ensemble cast members have appeared in earlier Netflix productions or releases that were made in Spain or Latin America.

Since Elite debuted in 2018, adolescent drama fans have been obsessing over it. Spanish adolescent drama series Elite centres on a prestigious high school. Whether it’s the horrific murders that occur in every season or the outrageous sex scenes that make Euphoria appear moderate, people can’t endure enough of Las Encinas.

Furthermore, Elite had a significant role in the ascent to fame of notable figures like Danna Paola, Manu Rios, and André Lamoglia. It has been reported that Season 7 of Elite is already in production, which coincides with the upcoming release of Season 6 on Netflix.

Elite Season 7 Cast

Elite participants’ survival to the sixth season’s conclusion will determine the number of things. As Ari, Martina Cariddi played Menca; Manu Rios played Patrick; Pol Granch played Philippe; Valentina Zenere played Isadora; André Lamoglia played Iván; Ana Bokesa played Roco; Carmen Arrufat played Sara; Lvaro de Juana played Ddac; and Ander Puig played Ralph. Seven other actors, one of whom is a well-known celebrity, have already been alluded to by Netflix as joining the cast.

In the forthcoming seventh season of Elite, Omar Ayuso, a fan favourite from the show’s first season, will reprise his role as Omar. At the moment, it is unclear in what capacity Omar will appear. Mirela Balic, Fernando Lindez, Nadia Al Saidi, Gleb Abrosimov, Alejandro Albarracin, Iván Mendes, and Maribel Verd are more performers who will play unnamed characters in Las Encinas.

Where to Watch Elite Season 7?

Elite Season 7 Storyline

Since “Elite” Season 6 has not yet been published, it is difficult to provide an answer. But it is certain that Las Encinas pupils will never manage to avoid mischief. They will unavoidably get embroiled in a brand-new mystery, but who can predict whether it will include a fresh murder or otherwise?

According to the “Elite” Season 6 summary, the next season would depict a fresh year at the famed institution after Samuel’s death. Racism, domestic violence, sexism, and homophobia are still pervasive in society. The sixth season of “Elite” will be chaotic, and the confined pupils won’t be able to escape the situation.

The fate of Patrick and Iván’s relationship is also in question since it did not have the joyful conclusion that most people anticipated and many believe it to be the last.

The new delivery did end with the arrest of Isadora’s rapists, who attempted to do the same thing that destroyed the young woman’s life again after a more serious season, during which the sexual assault suffered by the young woman was addressed, in which the Blanco brothers had to address what occurred with their father and the loss of Samuel, and in which they surfaced intimate connections but also toxic dynamics.

Justice had been done, but the Blanco family was once again confronted with a dire circumstance. Because every piece of evidence points to Menca’s having been intoxicated and under the influence of drugs when she struck Iván, Ari was able to persuade her brothers to testify on their father’s side. She then convinced them to depart as quickly as possible without looking back.

The mystery of Season 6 centres on a violent vehicle catastrophe that leaves Iván (André Lamoglia) critically injured and leaves his future in limbo. As usual, almost every kid at Las Encinas is a suspect, and they all have plausible explanations for why they would want to run him over. Here is all the information you need to understand about Elite Season 7 till you learn who is operating the vehicle.

Predicted Release Date for Elite Season 7

Is there a trailer for Elite Season 7?

Sadly, a trailer has not yet been released. Make sure to come back here for updates even if it could be just a few months before we see any teases. Before the start of season 7, we’ll keep you informed of any new information.