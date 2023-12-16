Spirit Riding Free Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Does cartoon television appeal to you? If that is the case, then I must admit that you are correct. Who doesn’t like watching animated programs these days? In addition to giving you the chills, it’s exciting, funny, and hilarious.

Spirit Riding Free Season 9

Spirit Riding Free is an animated American cartoon created by Aury Wallington. Aury Wallington, Jim Schumann (co-executive producer), and May Chan (co-executive producer of Pony Tales and Riding Academy) are the executive producers of Spirit Riding Free. Peter Bateman (Pony Tales and Riding Academy), James Allen Roberson, Sunna Wehrmeijer, and Joachim Horsley all contributed to the series’ score.

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, an animated feature film by John Fusco that was nominated for an Academy Award in 2002, is the inspiration for this stunning animated series. Both NBCUniversal Television Distribution and Netflix Streaming Services distribute the Spirit Riding Free series. Launched on Netflix on May 5, 2017, the series is produced by DreamWorks Animation Television.

With more than a year having elapsed since the launch of season 8, fans are understandably wondering when they may expect season 9. Read on to find out everything there is to know about Spirit Riding Free’s ninth season.

Spirit Riding Free Season 9 Release Date

The release dates for both the first and second seasons of the animated series were May 2017 and September 2017, respectively. Seasons two and three were released in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Season four was published in March 2018. Then, in May of 2018, the show’s fifth season came out. Then, in November 2018, the show’s sixth season debuted. November 2018 saw the premiere of season seven. Then, in April of this year (2019), Spirit Riding Free’s eighth season debuted.

Season 9 of Spirit Riding Free was widely anticipated to premiere in 2020, in keeping with the show’s usual release schedule. Nevertheless, that was not the case. It is possible that the current COVID-19 epidemic is to blame for this setback. Assuming everything goes according to plan, Season 9 of Spirit Riding Free will premiere in 2024.

Spirit Riding Free Story

Fortuna “Lucky” Esperanza Navarro Prescott, a 12-year-old girl who has just moved from the city to the little frontier hamlet of Miradero, meets Spirit Jr., a wild kiger mustang. Spirit Jr. is the offspring of Spirit and Rain, from the 2002 film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron. Wranglers capture Lucky when he’s on the train to Miradero and bring the horse to the town to be “broken in’.

After quickly bonding with the horse, Lucky rescues him from his stable. Lucky befriends Abigail Stone and Prudence “Pru” Granger as well. Abigail has a lovable and kooky pinto horse named Boomerang, and Pru has a brilliant and self-assured palomino mare named Chica Linda. The three girls, who dub themselves the PALs, are always on the run with their trusty ponies.

Spirit Riding Free Cast

Amber Frank as Fortuna “Lucky” Esperanza Navarro-Prescott

Sydney Park as Prudence “Pru” Granger

Bailey Gambertoglio as Abigail Stone

Nolan North as James “Jim” Prescott Jr.

Kari Wahlgren as Lucky’s aunt Cora Prescott

Darcy Rose Byrnes as Maricela Gutierrez

Victor Garber as James Prescott Sr.

Duncan Joiner as Snips

Jeff Bennett as Mesteneros/Various

Andy Pessoa as Turo

Andy Aragon as Javier

Bridger Zadina as Mixtli

Eric Lopez as Fito

Marite Mantilla as Estrella

Tiya Sircar as Kathryn “Kate” Flores-Prescott

Jonathan Craig Williams as Al Granger

Dawnn Lewis as Fannie Granger

Lucas Grabeel as Julian Prescott

Spirit Riding Free Season 9 Plot

As the three companions face and conquer new obstacles and gain knowledge of the world, Spirit Riding Free chronicles their exploits. How these ladies handle new challenges and go on new adventures will be revealed in the next season.

Spirit Riding Free Season 9 Trailer

So far, we have heard nothing from the show’s production company about when we may expect to see a teaser for season 9, and we still don’t know if the creators have given the go-ahead for the next season.

Where to watch Spirit Riding Free?

Fortunately, the series is now available to stream on Netflix, in case you haven’t seen it yet and are wondering where you can catch up. Netflix offers the option to view it in the language of your choice.