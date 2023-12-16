Akiba’s Trip: The Animation Season 2: Will it ever return?

You may classify Akiba’s Trip as an ecchi, supernatural, action, comedy, or fantasy anime. The protagonist, Tamotsu Denkigai, is a cosplayer who, due to terrible events, transforms into a vampire known as the “Bugged Ones” in the anime series.

Together with the enigmatic Matome Mayonaka, who wielded a baseball bat, and the otaku cosplayer Arisa Ahokainen, he formed a gang known as “The Electric Mayonnaise” to eliminate those monsters.

It all started in 2011 with the release of the first game in the Akiba’s Trip series for the PSP. The game series Akiba’s Trip was published solely in Japan and was developed by Acquire, the same person responsible for Divine Gate. Released on May 19, 2011, it was the first game in the Akiba’s Trip series. Akiba’s Trip 2, alternatively called Akiba’s Trip: Undead and Undressed, was the sequel.

Akiba’s Trip: The Animation Season 2 Renewal Status

The first season of the anime was created by Gonzo Studios. As popular as the studio is, they still haven’t said anything about the anime’s future. Even the developers of the game are being cagey about spilling the beans. For season 2, Gonzo Studios did not decide on Akiba’s trip.

Fans are still holding out hope that the anime will be back on the air at some point. The first season of the anime didn’t do too well in the ratings. That is likely the primary rationale for the producers’ decision not to greenlight the program for a second season. However, there is still hope due to the high demand for it.

Akiba’s Trip: The Animation Plot

Teenage otaku Tamotsu Denkigai and his sister Niwaka are the main characters of this anime series, which takes place at Tokyo’s Akihabara department store.

Out of nowhere, creatures dressed as vampires called “Bugged Ones” start running amok in the city. These monsters quickly wreak havoc on the city, possessing everybody they bite. Just as one of these monsters is ready to attack Tamotsu, a mystery girl called Matome Mayonaka, who is brandishing a baseball bat, swoops in to save him.

The number of bugged ones that Tamotsu and Matome face together grows as they battle them. Unfortunately, a Bugged One kills Tamotsu while he defends Matome. He has no idea that Matome is a powerful bug attempting to save the city. She forces him to fight beside her in combat after resurrecting him as a powerful Bugged One.

“The Electric Mayonnaise” is the name of the group formed by Tamotsu, Matome, and Niwaka in conjunction with Arisa Ahokainen, an enthusiastic cosplayer. As they battle, they realize that exposing the beaten ones to sunlight after ripping off their clothing is the only way to kill them. They plan to take advantage of this vulnerability to defend their city from the Bugged Ones’ fury.

Akiba’s Trip: The Animation Cast

Tamotsu Denkigai Voiced by: Haruki Ishiya (Japanese); Alejandro Saab (English)

Voiced by: Haruki Ishiya (Japanese); Alejandro Saab (English) Matome Mayonaka Voiced by: Rie Takahashi (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English)

Voiced by: Rie Takahashi (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English) Arisa Ahokainen Voiced by: Yuki Nagaku (Japanese); Natalie Hoover (English)

Voiced by: Yuki Nagaku (Japanese); Natalie Hoover (English) Niwaka Denkigai Voiced by: Marika Kōno (Japanese); Bryn Apprill (English)

Voiced by: Marika Kōno (Japanese); Bryn Apprill (English) Tasujin Ratu Voiced by: Misaki Kuno (Japanese); Monica Rial (English)

Voiced by: Misaki Kuno (Japanese); Monica Rial (English) Kage-san Voiced by: Jouji Nakata (Japanese); Jeremy Inman (English)

Voiced by: Jouji Nakata (Japanese); Jeremy Inman (English) Suidōbashi Voiced by: Mariko Honda (Japanese); Alison Viktorin (English)

Voiced by: Mariko Honda (Japanese); Alison Viktorin (English) Kozakura Voiced by: Yuki Takao (Japanese); Morgan Lauré (English)

Voiced by: Yuki Takao (Japanese); Morgan Lauré (English) Shōhei Voiced by: Kengo Kawanishi (Japanese); Chris Guerrero (English)

Voiced by: Kengo Kawanishi (Japanese); Chris Guerrero (English) Hijiri Voiced by: Shou Tajima (Japanese); Cris George (English)

Voiced by: Shou Tajima (Japanese); Cris George (English) Fukame Mayonaka Voiced by: Masumi Asano (Japanese); Dawn M. Bennett (English)

Voiced by: Masumi Asano (Japanese); Dawn M. Bennett (English) Masuto Niikura Voiced by: Kazuyuki Okitsu (Japanese); Clifford Chapin (English)

Voiced by: Kazuyuki Okitsu (Japanese); Clifford Chapin (English) Urame Mayonaka Voiced by: Rie Takahashi (Japanese); Felecia Angelle (English)

Voiced by: Rie Takahashi (Japanese); Felecia Angelle (English) Hardman Voiced by: Tesshō Genda (Japanese); Christopher R. Sabat (English)

Voiced by: Tesshō Genda (Japanese); Christopher R. Sabat (English) Naisu Muramura Voiced by: Bin Shimada (Japanese); Greg Ayres (English)

Voiced by: Bin Shimada (Japanese); Greg Ayres (English) Lawrie Barbara Voiced by: Aya Hisakawa (Japanese); Rachel Robinson (English)

Voiced by: Aya Hisakawa (Japanese); Rachel Robinson (English) Tsutomu Kuroi Voiced by: Wataru Takagi (Japanese); R Bruce Elliott (English)

Voiced by: Wataru Takagi (Japanese); R Bruce Elliott (English) Momo Tsukumo Voiced by: Halko Momoi (Japanese); Lara Woodhull (English)

Akiba’s Trip: The Animation Season 2: Will it ever return?

The anime is based on the storyline of the eponymous computer game, as we said before. Producers have already greenlit an anime series based on the plot of their music video. Why? Because it’s not based on the LN series or any manga, unlike other programs.

As a result, the plot’s sources are hard to come by. The first season of the anime did not leave viewers on an unexpectedly high note. There were no unresolved issues that may have affected the next episode.

The first season’s series finale was titled “Akiba’s Last Trip.” This suggests that it was a limited series. The producers of Akiba’s Trip were unmoved by a fan petition calling for the show’s renewal for a second season. At this time, there is no compelling reason for the anime series’ creators to produce a new season. The second season of Akiba’s Trip will not be available to fans.