Flying Witch Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

As a form of entertainment, anime shows are beloved by viewers of all ages. The same holds for Flying Witch: it is undeniably one of the best anime series ever. According to the majority of viewers, it is a relaxing animation. The anime series has a lighthearted take on the spooky. Flying Witch is a film that you will like.

The Flying Witch is a manga series created by Chihiro Ishizuka and published in Japan. The Flying Witch manga series was released in the August 9, 2012 issue of the Kodansha-published Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine.

Flying Witch Season 2

However, Vertical also publishes Flying Witch in English for all the people outside of Japan who like manga series. Although two volumes were released in 2016, the manga series is published annually. Up to this point, there have been a total of ten volumes in the ongoing Flying Witch manga series.

There are a total of twelve episodes of the Flying Witch anime, and the series ended on June 26 of that year. Season 2 release date information is much sought-after by Flying Witch viewers. This page has all the information you need about season 2.

Flying Witch Season 2 Renewal Status

Even though the first season of the anime came out seven years ago, there is still a strong desire for a sequel. The program was well-received by audiences and critics alike upon its debut.

On MyAnimeList, it is rated #731 in terms of popularity and has a respectable score of 7.52. The series has a large fan base that is eagerly awaiting its sequel. The production company ran out of content for the first season when it launched. On the other hand, everything needed to create Flying Witch Season 2 is now available.

Consequently, there is hope that the producers will finally approve this program shortly. Nevertheless, five years have passed. The more we wait, the less likely it is that this program will return.

Flying Witch Season 2 Release Date

Among the many wonderful and relaxing anime shows, Flying Witch stands out. Big things are going to be missing from your life if you haven’t seen this series. Immediately put Flying Witch on your watchlist. In addition to a 7.2 rating out of 10 on IMDb, it received fantastic reviews from viewers. The first season of Flying Witch debuted on April 10, 2016, so let’s speak about that.

The anime series airs new episodes weekly. Still, we haven’t heard anything from the anime’s makers in over five years since the debut of season 1. The likelihood of a sequel is low, despite the length of time. Unfortunately, our only option is to cross our fingers for a second-season renewal.

Flying Witch Story

The protagonist, Makoto, is a young witch from Yokohama who, as part of her apprenticeship, relocates to Hirosaki, Aomori, to be with family. Here we can see Makoto going about her normal life as she adjusts to her new home. Her extended family and the people she befriends there learn about the rituals and nuances of witchcraft.

Flying Witch Cast

Makoto Kowata Voiced by: Minami Shinoda (Japanese); Stephanie Wittels (English)

Voiced by: Minami Shinoda (Japanese); Stephanie Wittels (English) Chito Voiced by: Ai Kayano (Japanese); Tiffany Grant (English)

Voiced by: Ai Kayano (Japanese); Tiffany Grant (English) Chinatsu Kuramoto Voiced by: Eri Suzuki (Japanese); Juliet Simmons (English)

Voiced by: Eri Suzuki (Japanese); Juliet Simmons (English) Kei Kuramoto Voiced by: Shinsuke Sugawara (Japanese); Adam Gibbs (English)

Voiced by: Shinsuke Sugawara (Japanese); Adam Gibbs (English) Keiji Kuramoto Voiced by: Mitsuru Ogata (Japanese); John Swasey (English)

Voiced by: Mitsuru Ogata (Japanese); John Swasey (English) Nana Kuramoto Voiced by: Kikuko Inoue (Japanese); Joanne Bonasso (English)

Voiced by: Kikuko Inoue (Japanese); Joanne Bonasso (English) Akane Kowata Voiced by: Kana Aoi (Japanese); Christina Kelly (English)

Voiced by: Kana Aoi (Japanese); Christina Kelly (English) Kenny Voiced by: Ayane Sakura (Japanese); Kyle Colby Jones (English)

Voiced by: Ayane Sakura (Japanese); Kyle Colby Jones (English) Nao Ishiwatari Voiced by: Shiori Mikami (Japanese); Chaney Moore (English)

Voiced by: Shiori Mikami (Japanese); Chaney Moore (English) Inukai Voiced by: Mari Hino (Japanese); Chelsea McCurdy (English)

Voiced by: Mari Hino (Japanese); Chelsea McCurdy (English) Al Voiced by: Ari Ozawa (Japanese); Alexandra Bedford (English)

Voiced by: Ari Ozawa (Japanese); Alexandra Bedford (English) Anzu Shiina Voiced by: Yuka Iguchi (Japanese); Kira Vincent-Davis (English)

Voiced by: Yuka Iguchi (Japanese); Kira Vincent-Davis (English) Anzu’s Mother Voiced by: Risa Hayamizu (Japanese); Courtney Lomelo (English)

Voiced by: Risa Hayamizu (Japanese); Courtney Lomelo (English) Hina Voiced by: Hisako Kanemoto (Japanese); Melissa Molano (English)

Voiced by: Hisako Kanemoto (Japanese); Melissa Molano (English) Harbinger of Spring Voiced by: Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese); Kregg Dailey (English)

Flying Witch Season 2 Plot

The incredible plot of Flying Witch is one of the many reasons the anime was so well received. Flying Witch follows the adventures of Makoto, a young witch. Yokohama is the second-most populous city in Japan, yet Makoto relocated to Hirosaki, Aomori, to be closer to her family. She brought witchcraft to Hirosaki and practiced it there. Many people have already shown interest in the story.

Nevertheless, the plot of season 2 remains a mystery at this point, since the renewal of the show has delayed its premiere. I would say sure! It will be a bit longer until all viewers can watch. We should anticipate it shortly, as the series has not been renewed or canceled yet.

Flying Witch Season 2 Trailer

Nothing is known about the anime series’ second season at this time. The renewal of Flying Witch for a second season is the first thing we need to do.