Fight To Survive Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The new show, which is a component of a brand-new agreement that exists between the CW and the Roku Channel, is hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila of American Ninja Warrior.

The CW is shifting away from scripted programming and toward more reality-based programming with the first for three planned programs.

We will reach millions of fans in whole new ways by cooperating in all distribution, marketing, publicity, and advertising elements for this breath-taking series.

If you don’t have access to cable, the series may be watched on websites like FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Both streaming services provide prospective customers who are intrigued in opening an account a free trial period.

To win $250K, seventeen participants battled it out for 25 days on a deserted island, according to a description of the program on the CW.

Fight To Survive Season 1 Release Date

The CW will air Fight to Survive Season 1 on August 10, 2023. The series’ storyline has not been discussed by the creators.

Fans are advised to wait patiently as the actual date is probably going to be announced in the press very soon. Additionally, as soon as the material is available to the public, we shall update the release area.

Fight To Survive Season 1 Cast

The cast of the first season of “Fight to Survive” will feature host Akbar Gbajabiamila and Yuda Abitbol, Amal Alyassiri from “Naked and Afraid” Season 9, Dani Beau from “Naked and Afraid” Seasons 4 and 14, Missy Byrd from “Survivor: Season 39,” Robby Canton, Matthew Clarke, Sarah Danser from “Naked and Afraid: Lost at Sea,” “Naked and

Stephanie Gonzalez (Survivor Season 36), Keali’i “K” Ka’apana (“Called to the Wild”), Zane Kraetsch (Alone: The Beast), Christina McQueen (“Naked and Afraid” Season 4, “Naked and Afraid XL” Season 5), Jonathan Monroe (“Naked and Afraid” Season 7), Makani Nalu (“Stranded With a Million Dollars,” Naked and Afraid” Season 10,

Fight To Survive Season 1 Trailer

Unfortunately, the Fight To Survive trailer has not been made public, and its release date is unknown.

The series’ expected 2023 premiere date has not been specified, even though filming and production have not yet started.

We must thus wait to see the Fight To Survive video until the series’ makers announce a release date. When the caravan comes, we’ll let you know here.

Fight To Survive Season 1 Plot

Join the 17 contestants in the difficult social experiment “Fight to Survive” as they battle one another and difficult conditions on a far-off tropical island for the opportunity to earn $250,000 by participating.

Yuda Abitbol, 30, a native of Oahu, Hawaii, is an influencer on YouTube, TikTok, and Survivalist Chef.

San Diego native and survival enthusiast Nathaniel Allenby, 38, works as a professional. Amal Alyassiri, 38, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, appeared in season nine of Naked and Afraid.

