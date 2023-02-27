Slow Horses Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Even though the second season of Slow Horses just ended dramatically, people are already thinking about the third season, which is already being made. The spy show is a huge hit on Apple TV. It’s about a group of agencies who are sent to MI5’s dumping ground, Slough House.

Slow Thoroughbreds, Apple TV+’s ability to adapt Mick Herron’s best-selling Slough House book series, has destroyed our faith in the country’s security services throughout two seasons by showing how much those who rely on luck and random moments of competence in the face of organizational decay, corruption, and apathy.

We’ve seen Gary Oldman talk to his full mouth more frequently than anyone ought to. We’ve also had to deal with flatulence on an epic scale and a shocking level of overconfidence. And the experience has been great.

Because of this, we’re thrilled to suggest that not only is Slow Horses getting a third season, but a series finale has also been confirmed. We’re stuck in Slough House for another two years as spies, and humans love it.

The second season of the Apple Original show Slow Horses is ending soon, leaving fans of the show wondering what will happen next.

Based on Mick Herron’s Peel House crime novels, this comedic spy drama series is about a group of shamed MI5 agents sent to Slough House to live it out from the rest of their careers in exile.

Even though they have made mistakes in the past, the group of “slow horses” (the name of the show) is often called on to solve a wide range of problems in the world of espionage.

Slow Horses Season 3 Release Date

It’s not entirely certain when Slow Horses season 3 will come out. Even though both seasons first and second came out in 2022, this one was due to being shot at the same time. Since then, seasons three and four have been shot right after each other. This could mean that there will be a longer break between seasons 2 and 3, though.

But since the seasons were announced in the summer of 2022 and filming began soon after, we’d keep hoping to see new episodes on Apple TV by the end of 2023. We’ll maintain this page up to date as soon as we have more solid information.

Slow Horses Season 3 Cast

Here is a complete list of every one of the major actors and actresses who will be back for season 3 of Slow Horses:

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb

Jack Lowden as River Cartwright

Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner

Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish

Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright

Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho

Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy

Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander

Kadiff Kirwan as Marcus Longridge

Samuel West as Peter Judd MP

Freddie Fox as James ‘Spider’ Webb

Chris Reilly as Nick Duffy

Stars Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden have both confirmed that they will be in the show’s upcoming third season. The rest of the main cast, such as Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Jonathan Pryce, and others, should also be back.

Min Harper, who was got to play by Dustin Demri-Burns in seasons 1 and 2, was killed off before the start of 2, so we probably won’t see him again.

At one point, it looked like Freddie Fox’s Tarantula Webb might have died the same way, but Diana said he was still alive, and would be back next season.

Sid Baker, played y Olivia Cooke, is another character we all want to see come back. Roddy said at the end of season 1 that she might still be alive somewhere. Since she wasn’t talked about in season 2, we don’t know if or when she will come back.

Slow Horses Season 3 Trailer

Yes, as explained above, a teaser for season 3 had also come out, and it shows a lot of chaos. Look below:

Slow Horses Season 3 Plot

The third season of Slow Horses will be predicated on Mick Herron’s Real Tigers, the third book in his series of books. Here’s what the book’s blurb says: “Catherine Standish understands that spooks never run into each other by chance. She has been in the Spy Agency long enough to know how to deal with betrayal, double-dealing, and backstabbing.

“She doesn’t know why anyone would want to hurt her, since she is just a recovering alcoholic who is pushing paper with other hopeless cases in Jack Lamb’s kingdom of emigrants at Slough House.

“Whoever is holding Helen hostage can’t have anything against her. Slough House must be the subject. It’s probably about Jackson Lamb. Even if you don’t like Lamb, you can’t say that he’ll ever leave someone out in the cold. You might even be able to put your life in his hands…”

Slow Horses is just doing what’s right: in each season, it adapts one of Michael Herron’s books, and the third is about to get its turn.

The book question has been named Dead Lions, and we’re able to tell from the trailer that the show will stay true to the book. In this story, Catherine Standish is at the center, and she and Jackson Lamb’s pasts are slowly coming to light.

In the movie Real Tigers, Catherine Standish has been taken hostage by Sean Donovan, an old boyfriend from when she used to drink. Donovan seems to have some kind of mysterious grudge against the Security Service.

There’s a lot more to the tale than initially apparent, and if they stay true to the book, we’ll be able to witness Roddy Ho crash a London bus at high throttle into a manor house, which is going to be cool.

So far, the show has stuck pretty closely to books, so it’s almost certain that season 3 will continue the narrative of novel three, Real Tigers.

“If you’ve read the books, you’ll know it’s true to the books,” John said. “So, in a way, it’s out there. You could go find out, you don’t have to ask me, users could just read the book.”