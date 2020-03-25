Rubiales: "All competitions are suspended, from the Federation we do not want to think of any date"

Share it:

Luis Rubiales, President of the Spanish Federation (RFEF), announced a package of economic measures to help LaLiga clubs and was blunt about the break in Spanish football due to the coronavirus crisis. "All competitions are suspended, from the Federation we don't want to think about any date "he explained.

"All of society is being beaten, soccer is no exception. From the world of soccer we send you a hug and a message of encouragement. Soccer is a very unimportant thing compared to what is important," he began to explain.

"On a sports level, all competitions are completely suspended. From the Federation we do not want to think of any date. We have submitted to the health authorities, so that when the time comes if it has to be resumed, it will be resumed, "he added.

A package of 500 million euros for LaLiga

Rubiales announced some of the economic measures to help both the Primera clubs and the rest of the categories. "We are in a position to offer LaLiga A financing for clubs that have a problem. Every day we see how LaLiga affirms that there will be difficulties if it is not finished on June 30, which seems likely. Without getting into confrontations, We have worked on a credit line of 500 million euros. This is not a time for reproach, "he explained.

Regarding the issue of the ERTEs of some clubs, Rubiales said that "he is concerned" but that there are "many measures" to control them. "The issue of ERTEs is a matter for clubs and unions. But we are going to give the option of giving a line of credit to the clubs that need it. It is not our responsibility, "he added.

On making up for lost games and the chance to play every other day, Rubiales said: "Playing every 48 hours we don't see it as viable. We believe in giving tools to regain the parties, but not at all costs. Health above all "

"There is no deadline to resume soccer"

On a possible return of the competition, the president of the Federation said that "There is no deadline." "The first thing is the recovery of the country. Soccer is in the background," he explained.

"I think hethe only way is to end this season, whenever. We have to give the opportunity to the clubs that can come down to save themselves. The same with those who can upload, "he added.

"At the moment when football returns, we will talk. We will have to give the possibility that the protagonists compete in the best conditions. For this I commissioned a report so that together with doctors, tell us what are the deadlines and times to set. Not only when to start, but in what way and in what way. But that is far away, "he explained.

"Hopefully one day we can regain normality. I want to send a message of union and prudence. Modest and elite soccer must give a message of union and solidarity. That is the message of this Federation. All together we are going to stop this virus "he concluded.