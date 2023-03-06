Locke & Key Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

This month, Netflix will say goodbye to another show. Unlike so many others, the fantasy controversy Locke and Key will end with its terms, instead of being simply canceled.

The series is based just on graphic novels by Joe Hill, who is the son of Stephen King. It tells the story of a family that moves across the country to one‘s ancestral home after a violent event in their lives.

As Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott), three siblings, get used to living in the grand old Keyhouse, they start to find magical keys that give the person who uses their superpowers.

But the huge power of these objects draws the attn of some bad people, so the Locke children have to become an important line of defense against the evil those who would bring into the world.

In season 3, they will fight against mostly Frederick Gideon (Kevin Durand), a British Army skipper from the time of the American Revolution whose soul was made even eviler by a demon from behind the Black Door.

Locke & Key, a Netflix show that mixes fantasy, drama, and horror, wowed critics as well as viewers alike whenever it came out in 2020, and many people think its second season was even better.

But there are still a lot of secrets about Keyhouse to find out. And the conclusion to season two set up a lot so much action for season three. So, to get you ready, here’s what we know regarding the forthcoming season.

If you’re here, you’re probably like us and have already watched all 10 weeks of Locke & Key season half while also dying to know what happens next on the Netflix paranormal drama.

Fans can watch a whole series all at once, or they can watch it on their own time. After their father is killed horribly, three siblings move to their family home in Massachusetts to start a new life.

Locke & Key Season 4 Release Date

Season 4 of Locke & Key official date has not yet been set. The 4th season of the show Locke & Key will come out sometime in 2023. Maybe, like the first season, it will be on Netflix.

Locke & Key Season 4 Cast

Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke

Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke

Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke

Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke

Petrice Jones as Scot Cavendish

Laysla De Oliveira às Dodge

Griffin Gluck as Gabe

Aaron Ashmore as Duncan Locke

Hallea Jones as Eden Hawkins

Brendan Hines as Josh Bennett

Locke & Key Season 4 Trailer

Locke & Key Season 4 Plot

The paranormal magic genre is what Locke and Key are all about, and the story revolves around the Locke family. After Rendell Locke died, all of his surviving family members moved to Matheson and stayed in their family’s home.

Later, the youngest child in the house finds the existence of magical keys inside the house, and he tells his older siblings. They also find that additional demons are looking again for keys, to try to keep all of the keys from entering the wrong hands.

In the last episode of Locke and Key’s second season, an Echo of the cruel Russian revolution soldier Frederick Gideon was introduced. Frederick Gideon is held by what could be The Black Door’s most powerful demon.

Demon student Eden Hawkins was surprised to find out which of her brothers was attached to Gideon’s soul. However, her surprise turned to fear when he grabbed her by her ankles and threw her down a well.

Needless to say, this looks like this new enemy isn’t going to take any prisoners, which is very different from the last bad guy, Dodge, who grew to like Kinsey Locke during the second season.

The Locke as well as Key comic books, which the series relies on, will seem to serve as a fewer guide in season 3 since Gideon has never been in the comics.

Some fans might be upset that big changes are being made to an original story, but this makes the next season completely unpredictable, which should keep you on the edge of your seat.

Meredith Averill, who runs the show, told Collider what fans can expect: “Season 3 focuses much more on the family.” They’re going to face the biggest danger they’ve had to deal with so far.

“That brings them closer together in a way we’ve never seen before. I don’t know what else to say. Part of our challenging task, which we’re happy to take on, is to do better each season than the last.

“Season three is going to be full of amazing adventures for the Locke family, and we couldn’t be happier to keep telling our story with us great partners at Netflix,” said Cuse.

In season two, Dodge was finally beaten, and yet Frederick Gideon is just getting started. Eden called him, and for a brief moment, it seemed like she was going to take charge. But the Captain threw her into the profundities of the well out of which he came, then left thru the portal to cause trouble.

Cuse and Averill said that season 3 will focus “much more on the family” as the family will have to deal with “the largest danger they’ve must face yet.”

In October 2021, he wrote on Twitter, “I’ve seen a few articles that tease the possibility of the Locke & Key/Sandman crossover on Netflix, so I thought I’d join in for a clickbait check.”