What is coochie snot:

‘Coochie no,’ as many people call it, is nothing but normal vaginal discharge, only the amount of it and color. Vaginal discharges come from inside a women’s vagina during and after puberty and before menopause.

This fluid comes out because it cleans and moistens the vagina to protect it from infection. It also washes away dead cells, which helps keep the vagina clean. Every woman has a unique smell down there, just like every other part of her body does. The secretions change throughout the menstrual cycle due to estrogen levels, age, pregnancy, or illness such as yeast infections can cause an increase in coochie snots, etc.

When should you worry:

If you feel like you have more discharge than usual, or if it smells terrible, you might have an infection. Yeast infections and other vaginal infections are common, especially during the summertime when the weather is hot and humid. See a doctor if you think you might have one of these infections.

However, there’s no need to worry about coochie so most of the time. It’s just your body’s way of keeping things clean and healthy down there!

Normal:

every woman has a unique smell

changes throughout the menstrual cycle due to estrogen levels

age

pregnancy

illness such as yeast infections can cause an increase in coochie snots.

If you feel like you have more discharge than average, or if it smells terrible, you might have an infection. Yeast infections and other vaginal infections are common, especially during the summertime when the weather is hot and humid. See a doctor if you think you might have one of these infections.

However, there’s no need to worry about coochie so most of the time. It’s just your body’s way of keeping things clean and healthy down there!

Abnormal:

When it smells bad, you might have an infection. Yeast infections and other vaginal infections are common, especially during the summertime when the weather is hot and humid. See a doctor if you think you might have one of these infections.

If it’s green or yellow, then your coochie snot may be abnormal—especially if there’s also itching or burning with the discharge. This could mean that you’ve got some vaginal infection. It can be quite alarming to have abnormal coochie because some diseases can be severe. Call your doctor right away so she can help figure out what’s going on!

If it’s green or yellow, then your coochie snot may be abnormal- this could mean that you’ve got some vaginal infection. It can be quite alarming to have abnormal coochie because some conditions can be severe. Call your doctor right away so she can help figure out what’s going on!

Most of the time, there is no need to worry about coochie no, it’s just your body’s way of keeping things clean and healthy down there!