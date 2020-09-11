Rocket Arena: the PC version is free with Twitch Prime, here’s how to redeem it

Eventually Electronic Arts and Amazon fulfilled their promise and the PC version of Rocket Arena is now available for free to all Prime Gaming subscribers, the former Twitch Prime.

To make the game yours, all you need to do is visit the official promotion page and click on the blue button with it written on it “Redeem”, so that a window appears on the screen in which there is the activation code of the third person shooter. The combination of codes and numbers must be entered in EA Origin, the proprietary client of Electronic Arts in the section dedicated to the redemption of codes. By doing so, the product will appear as if by magic in your library and you can immediately proceed with the download.

We remind you that if you have an Amazon Prime account you can connect it to your Twitch profile to instantly unlock all the benefits of Prime Gaming, among which we also find a series of free SNK titles such as Metal Slug 3. Thanks to Prime Gaming it is also possible make a free subscription per month to any Twitch channel, even that of Everyeye.

In case you do not have a PC capable of running the game, we remind you that Rocket Arena can be purchased for only 5 euros on PS4 and Xbox One. Finally, it should be noted that the title supports cross-play between the various platforms.