‘No Time to Die’ changes its Premiere Date Once Again

Finally, the producer has opted for a third date change

The evolution of the pandemic will decide if this is the final date or not.

‘No Time to Die’ has changed the premiere date once again. It has happened from April 2 to October 8, as MGM announced this Thursday.

The 25th James Bond film was originally slated for release in April 2020, but it was one of the first major films to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was changed to November, but last October, 007’s latest adventure was pushed back once again to April 2.

No Time to Die is Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as 007. It is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and his co-stars Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes. Additional cast members include Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.

‘No time to die’ will see 007 come out of the retreat he was beginning to enjoy at the end of ‘Specter’ thanks to a visit from his CIA friend, Felix Leiter (Wright). Felix needs help locating a missing scientist, and when it is revealed that this scientist has been kidnapped, Bond is once again sent on a deadly mission that puts him face to face with a new masked enemy named Safin (Malek).

The screenplay for the 25th film was written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge from a story by Purvis, Wade, and Fukunaga. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are the producers of the film. Since the beginning of the crisis caused by the pandemic, producers have been against bringing James Bond to streaming, even though the target audience of the film has been more reluctant to return to theaters. The evolution of the pandemic will decide whether to change it again or not.

NO TIME TO DIE 8 October 2021 pic.twitter.com/HZlNG5kz8t — James Bond (@007) January 22, 2021

Also currently scheduled for October 8 is the movie ‘Morbius’, starring Jared Leto. And the untitled Addams family sequel was supposed to hit theaters on the same date as well, but now it will arrive a week early to make room for Bond’s latest adventure.