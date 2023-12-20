Red One: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

As the days get shorter and the nights grow darker, we find ourselves turning once again to our beloved Christmas films. Our anticipation for Red One is high since there are a lot of other hopeful, romantic, terrifying, and genre-bending Christmas movies coming out this year.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, and a slew of other A-listers are joining forces in what promises to be an action-packed adventure picture called Red One. Despite the lack of theatrical distribution, we can’t wait for this film to be available on Amazon Prime Video! Next, we will examine Red One to see what it is all about.

Red One Release Date

Production on Red One started in October 2022 and is currently ongoing; the film has yet to have a release date. Amazon Studios is producing the film, and once it’s out, Prime Video will be the place to see it online.

The movie ended shooting in February 2023, according to Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram. But when exactly will we be able to see that the film is still up in the air? The film was originally planned to be released around the 2023 Christmas season, but that is now looking quite improbable. We can only speculate, but we think the cast was unable to promote the picture for a Christmas 2023 release due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes, so Amazon will likely release the film in 2024.

Red One Cast

Red One has an incredible ensemble of actors and actresses. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Callum Drift) and Chris Evans (Jack O’Malley) are the film’s obvious stars. Despite how they seem to be mortal enemies at first glance, Drift and O’Malley end up cooperating throughout the film. For the holiday flick, Johnson is teaming up with Jake Kasdan, who directed Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Chris Morgan, who wrote Hobbs & Shaw.

Dwayne Johnson as Callum Drift

Chris Evans as Jack O’Malley

Kiernan Shipka

Lucy Liu as Jacqueline Frost

Mary Elizabeth Ellis

J. K. Simmons as Santa Claus

Nick Kroll

Kristofer Hivju as Krampus

Wesley Kimmel

Bonnie Hunt as Mrs. Claus

Jenna Kanell

Red One Plot

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been vague about what Red One is, but if you dig more, you may find out more. Johnson (via Instagram) characterized the project as a mismatched buddy action movie with a real-life Santa Claus, citing Hobbs & Shaw and Miracle on 34th Street. On the other hand, the story possibilities are further expanded by the other films he mentioned.

The Rock’s previous work in the Jumanji film series serves as more evidence that this film will explore the collision of real and fantastical cultures.

Perhaps Chris Evans’s Jack O’Malley, a regular guy, finds himself transported to a magical Christmas realm where he meets Callum Drift, a frigid figure played by Johnson. The reason Evans goes to this fantastical realm is unclear, but it may have something to do with a traditional Christmas story about redemption

. Red One was described by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who also referred to Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life, a Christmas classic, suggesting that one of the characters would realize the real meaning of Christmas and be grateful for what he has.

Red One Creators

The people working on Red One are equally gifted. To develop the script, writer Chris Morgan was enlisted. Additionally, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has previously collaborated with director Jake Kasdan, producer Kiram Garcia, and writer Chris Morgan on projects such as Fast & Furious and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Many are hoping that Red One will be the next Christmas epic series, as all three of the film’s main producers have experience with action-adventure franchises. Red One has an impressive cast of performers, so we are excited to see what this Christmas action-adventure picture brings. Offshoot of “Hobbs and Shaw”

Where to watch Red One?

Stream Red One on Amazon Prime Video when it drops.