Bleach: Final season will have a new broadcast schedule.

Last January, the author of the Bleach and BURN THE WITCH franchises, Tite Kubo, launched the Klub Outside portal, a fan club that will offer updates to the franchise, new illustrations, and wallpapers in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the work.

The portal is available with two subscription levels: a standard entry-level worth 500 yen (about $ 5) and an “Elite Access” worth 8,000 yen (about $ 77), which offers more benefits such as a subscription privilege package, newsletters, and other future services.

Additionally, subscribers will also receive benefits for the franchise’s future art show scheduled to take place this year.

Knowing all the above, one of the subscribers with access to the “Questions and Answers” section revealed that Kubo clarified that the anime Bleach: Sennen Kessen-hen (Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc), the adaptation of the last arc of the original franchise, will air in a midnight broadcast block, drastically reducing the censorship applied to audiovisual content.

One of the comments also noted, although it has not been confirmed, that: “ Kubo only referred to that some of the characters’ outfits were modified in their transition from manga to anime. However, this would not be the case for the adaptation.

Of the final arc thanks to the new transmission schedule. However, it should come as no surprise that there will still be some censorship on violence due to broadcast restrictions in Japan, but the physical versions may be more explicit.

Finally, to date, there is no confirmed release date for this final season. It should be noted that the original 366-episode adaptation aired between October 2004 and March 2012, on Tuesdays at 6:00 PM in Japan.

Bleach Synopsis:

Ichigo Kurosaki is an ordinary high school student until his family is attacked by a Hollow, a corrupt spirit that seeks to devour human souls.

He then meets a Soul Reaper named Rukia Kuchiki, who is injured while protecting Ichigo’s family from the assailant. To save his family, Ichigo accepts Rukia’s offer to take her powers, and, as a result, he becomes a Soul Reaper.

However, as Rukia is unable to regain her own power, Ichigo is faced with the daunting task of hunting down the Hollows that plague his city.

However, as his friends later join him, he is not alone in his fight: classmates Orihime Inoue, Yasutora Sado, and Uryuu Ishida, who all have their own unique abilities.

As Ichigo and his comrades get used to their new responsibilities and support each other on and off the battlefield, the young Soul Reaper will soon discover that the Hollows are hardly the least of his problems. Stay tuned for the next update.