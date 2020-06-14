Real Madrid beats Eibar from the start and does not lose track of Barcelona

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Toni Kroos scored 1-0 after 4 minutes of play (Reuters)

This Sunday the Real Madrid returns to play a match after more than two months of suspension of activity in Spain due to the coronavirus pandemic that killed more than 27 thousand people there. Among the 11 holders of Zinedine Zidane that are measured before the Eibar Rodrygo surprises, who has not played a game with the first team since last February 6.

In the first attack play of the white box came the 1-0. Benzema got into the area, put marks on the left side and took a center back to Toni Kroos. The German, located on the lime line of the door of the area, finished at the far post with the inside of his right foot, above the goalkeeper and made a great goal.

Dmitrovic flies but can't stop Kroos' goal (Reuters)

The duel is celebrated at the Alfredo di Stéfano stadium since the Santiago Bernabéu is in the midst of remodeling. The local team, Barcelona's escort, need to win to follow two points behind the leader, Barcelona, ​​with 10 days remaining before the end of the tournament.

On his return, the French coach bets on Marcelo on the left side ahead of Ferland Mendy and is physically prepared to Hazard to return directly as a starter after recovering from the ankle operation he underwent in February.

Real Madrid starts at the stadium with: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Rodrygo, Hazard and Benzema. For its part, Eibar will look for the bump with: Dmitrovic; Rober Correa, Oliveira, Arbilla, Rafa Soares; Sergio Álvarez, Edu Expósito, Cristóforo; Orellana, De Blasis and Kike García.

The visiting team is fighting not to lose the category and is 16th in the table, just two points ahead of the relegation zone. In 27 presentations he has won only 7 games and lost 14, tying the rest and in the first stage of La Liga he lost 4-0 to Real Madrid.

TV: DirecTV

Formations:

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

Higuaín could return to activity in the "morbid game" against Napoli

Atlético Madrid del Cholo Simeone, between achieving their greatest feat or achieving a painful failure

Goal, two assists and a figure: Lionel Messi shone on his return to the fields after the stoppage