PS5 Digital vs Standard, pre-orders: the version without a player accounts for about 20%

During the day of September 17, Sony officially opened the i PlayStation 5 pre-orders: As predicted by several analysts, the next gen console quickly sold out at major retailers.

Following this first wave of hardware distribution, the first ones arrive estimates linked to market trends. Some first estimates are released by the editorial staff of Ars Technica, which elaborated some data based on surveys related to nine offices in GameStop located in the USA. According to reports, the first PlayStation 5 stocks made available to retailers would have seen one more representation for the Standard Edition of the console, equipped with an optical reader.

The Digital Edition of PlayStation 5 would represent on average 20% of the total, with percentages that, depending on the store considered, would fluctuate between 13% and 33%. Given the speed with which the hardware has been sold out, it is currently impossible to elaborate reflections on the preferences of PS5 buyers towards one or the other version of the console. Furthermore, the sample analyzed by Ars Technica does not appear sufficiently extensive to be considered to all intents and purposes a statistic sample, but it certainly represents an interesting first mirror of the distribution of new Sony hardware.