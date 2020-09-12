Prince of Persia The Sands of Time is back: all the details on the Remake on video!

Directly from 2003, the Prince is ready to make his comeback thanks to the forthcoming publication of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.

Compelling fairy tale set in a magical Persia, the action-adventure has been recreated by Ubisoft and is ready to enter the gaming market in a new guise. To discover all the details on what has changed and what to expect from this new incarnation of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, we point out that the Everyeye editorial staff has created an entirely dedicated film. In order not to miss any information on the Ubisoft remake, you can view ours video preview: as always, you can find it directly at the opening of this news, or on the Everyeye YouTube Channel. We wish you a good viewing!

The French giant presented the title on the occasion of the Ubisoft Forward on Thursday 10 September, during which the reveal trailer for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was broadcast. At the same time as the presentation, it was confirmed that the game will arrive on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One next January 21, 2021. Pre-orders of the title have already been opened by Ubisoft, which took the opportunity to announce bonuses and contents of the Prince of Persia Remake.