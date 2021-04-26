All-time low price of the 256GB iPhone SE on Amazon: save almost 140 euros on the compact smartphone with Apple’s Touch ID

It may be that the new uses that are given to mobile phones encourage the purchase of models with larger screens, but there are still audiences who prefer them smaller and more compact to handle them more easily and comfortably. The iPhone SE It’s small, but hefty, and it’s on sale on Amazon at its all-time low price of 659 euros 519,59 euros.

Buy the iPhone SE (2020) at the best price

With a recommended retail price of 659 euros for the version with 256 GB of internal storage, the largest capacity, the iPhone SE can be purchased at a much cheaper price than what is available in the Apple Store of 519, 59 euros, its historical minimum price on the platform with a discount of 138.08 euros.





Apple iPhone SE (256GB) – Blank (Includes Earpods, Power Adapter)

Announced in mid-April 2020 and put on sale at the end of the same month of that year, the second generation iPhone SE is one of the most compact and powerful “smart” mobile phones on the market at a relatively contained price for the rest of Apple terminals. It weighs approximately 148 grams and is waterproof to a depth of one meter for 30 minutes (IP67 certified).

It has a 4.7 “Retina IPS LCD display with a resolution of 750 x 1,334 pixels in 16: 9 format. The design of the device is the same as that of the iPhone 8, so it also has the physical home button on the front with the integrated Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

With a 1,821 mAh battery compatible with 18W fast charging and Qi wireless charging, it incorporates the potente procesador Apple A13 Bionic con Neural Engine, accompanied by 3 GB of RAM memory so that the iOS 14 operating system runs very efficiently with all kinds of applications, even video games with high graphic load.

Has a 12 MP main camera capable of recording video in high resolution 4K @ 60fps, and a more modest 7 MP FaceTime HD front for video calls. In terms of connectivity, it is compatible with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS networks.

