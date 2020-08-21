Popular Rapper Lil Wayne’s Net Worth 2020

Share it:

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. or “Lil Wayne” is an American rapper who also has a successful career as a producer and music executive. Along with a huge amount of popularity and fame, Lil Wayne is currently enjoying a Net Worth of $150 Million. There are so many names that the well-known rapper did accumulate throughout his career. Some of them are Birdman Jr., Young Tune, Dr. Carter, Weezyana, Tunechi, and many others.

Lil Wayne happens to be one of the richest rappers in the world. He did begin achieving success and popularity when he was only 9 years old. It will not matter the name with which you are going to call the artist. But Lil Wayne is the most popular and successful person as a rapper and as a human being.

There are surely more than 100 million records that Lil Wayne did sell across the entire world. He did also manage to win numerous awards and here we are talking about his rap game. Lil Wayne was the one to surpass Elvis Presley for having the most entries on the US Billboard Hot 100.

It is remarkable to have a look at the successful journey of Lil Wayne who is one of the best selling musical artists in history. Well, he has had enough experiences and experiments with music to create his own music label “Young Money Entertainment”.

Lil Wayne has a huge amount of popularity and has millions of followers on his social media account. Most people are always eager to know about the latest updates about the personal as well as professional life of the rich rapper Lil Wayne. His fans and followers are always supportive of each and every post he uploads over social media. Also, Lil Wayne is thankful to all the fans and supporters because of which it is possible to have such a successful career.

Early Life

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. was born on the 27th of September in 1982 in New Orleans. He was surely growing up in the not-so-luxurious neighborhood but it was not something that can stop Lil Wayne from getting his success. Lil Wayne’s talents and skills were the things that almost everyone will notice the first thing in his neighborhood. His mother was only 19 when Lil Wayne was born.

Within 2 years of Lil Wayne’s birth, his father did abandon his mother and him. His childhood was not the same as every other kid was having. It was full of tragic incidents and problems but Lil Wayne did manage to deal with it while growing up.

Lil Wayne did attend the Elementary school and he was put into the special program. He joins the drama club of his Elementary school where he was learning a lot every single day. It was remarkable and something to be proud of that Lil Wayne did write his first rap song when he was only 8 years old.

Later on, Lil Wayne was successful enough to draw the attention of Bryan Williams or “Birdman” to himself. Bryan Williams was the owner of Cash Money Records and a chance to make something big for Lil Wayne. He did manage to leave some messages of his freestyle on Williams’ answering machine which makes Bryan think of giving him a shot. He did appear in a number of songs under Cash Money Label and was thinking of it as his ladder to success.

Well, another tragedic incident hits Lil Wayne hard. There is also something that Lil Wayne is not proud of and that is the incident when he shot himself accidentally. Yes, Lil Wayne accidentally fires a 9mm handgun and hurts himself in the chest when he was 12 years of age. He was then driven to the nearby hospital by an off-duty officer. Lil Wayne mentions it later that it was a suicide attempt due to his mother not accepting his rapping career. At 14, Carter drops out of school to pursue his music career.

Career

Lil Wayne’s actual music career did begin when he did join Hot Boys in 1996. He was the age of 15 while joining the group as the youngest member along with rappers Juvenile, B.G., and Turk. The group was successful to reach the top spots on R&B/Hip Hop Billboards multiple times.

After 3 years, Lil Wayne did decide to go on solo and launches his debut album “The Block Is Hot”. It was surely a major success while reaching Platinum certification.

Lil Wayne was not going to settle with one major success and so he did release a couple of other albums. He did release several successful hits in the following few years in order to secure his name on the best rappers.

Since then, Lil Wayne is the name of the most popular rapper who did collaborate with many other popular celebrities. Such as Eminem, Drake, Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, and many more. He was successful enough to win a large number of awards for his excellent work and performance. He is currently focussing on his successful career while enjoying a huge Net Worth of $150 Million.

